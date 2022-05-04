Metaverse in Gaming Market Analysis, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Technology, Share and Forecasts

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverse in Gaming Market Trends – Surging demand for VR headsets and other hands-free devices Rapidly rising popularity of play-to-earn games, growing user bases of popular games, and increasing spending in the gaming sector by professional and casual gamers are some key factors expected to drive market growth

The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Metaverse in Gaming market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Metaverse in Gaming Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Metaverse in Gaming market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Market Dynamics:

Metaverse is a virtual universe that combines digital technologies such as VR, AR, and other technologies such video-conferencing, cryptocurrencies, games, social media, and live-streaming. Metaverse in gaming allows users to engaged in immersive virtual reality and increasing number of companies are focusing on developing digitally immersive platforms to offer enhanced gaming experiences to users. Increasing popularity of play-to-earn games, rapid advancements in AR, VR, and XR technologies, and rising user base in the gaming sector are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of VR headsets and other hands-free technologies, increasing development of play-to-earn gaming platforms in the metaverse, and rapidly rising investment in metaverse gaming platforms are other factors that can contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Metaverse can change the way people interact with technology and each other and has the ability to enhance communication and connections. Metaverse majorly focuses on the gaming sector and increasing number of gaming companies, online gambling companies and esports enthusiasts are focusing on leveraging metaverse to develop more accessible, immersive, and value driven gaming environments for users.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Roblox Corporation

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Epic Games

Magic Leap, Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Lilith Games

Nike

NVIDIA

VR Headsets Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

VR headsets segment is expected to dominate other device segments in terms of revenue share over the forecast period attributable to rapid adoption of VR headsets due to rising demand for immersive gaming experiences, technological advancements in AR and VR devices, rising popularity of VR gaming, and rapid launch of advanced VR headsets.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Metaverse in Gaming market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in gaming market on the basis of component, device, technology, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Mobile

VR Headsets

PCs

Gaming Consoles

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

NFT

Blockchain

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

Extended Reality

In-depth Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

