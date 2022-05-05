PreemploymentDirectory.com Releases 6th edition of ‘In Search of Excellence in Background Screening'
6th edition of 'In Search of Excellence in Background Screening: Best Practices Insights from Accredited Background Screening Firms' released.
Earning the PBSA accreditation is akin to having the ‘Good Housekeeping seal of approval’ in the background screening industry.”ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PreemploymentDirectory.com, the background screening information portal for Human Resources professionals, announced the release of their sixth edition of 'In Search of Excellence in Background Screening: Best Practices Insights from Accredited Background Screening Firms.' The publication features articles written by firms who have earned accreditation from the Professional Background Screeners Association (PBSA) which is the trade association for the global background screening profession.
Accredited background checking firms have passed a vigorous accreditation process by the Professional Background Screening Association that includes an onsite audit by an independent auditor to verify that the firm has actual policies in place match the accreditation requirements and are actually implementing them.
W. Barry Nixon, COO, PreemploymentDirectory.com renowned background screening expert and publisher of the ‘In Search of Excellence in Background Screening: Best Practice Insights from Accredited Background Screening Firms’ said, “Earning the PBSA accreditation is akin to having the ‘Good Housekeeping seal of approval’ in the background screening industry. It attests that the firm is following established industry practices and are an ethical and legal provider of background check services.”
The Best Practice Insights from Accredited Background Screening Firms guide is the only publication exclusively dedicated to showcasing accredited background screening firms and it is a must read for hiring professionals who want to be current on ‘background screening best practices. These firms represent the ‘best of the best’ in background screening and in this Guide, they share many of the best practices that helped them become accredited.
Accredited firms featured in this edition are Chane Solutions, Cisive, Hire Image, National Crime Search, Private Eyes Background Checks and True Hire.
You can download a copy of the publication from our Accredited Background Screening Resource Center.
Feature articles include:
Derek Hinton, President of CRA zoom, a consulting firm that specializes in helping background checking firms earn accreditation, article is a must read for HR Managers, 'How Do you Measure Your Employment Screening Firm’s Quality?'
Christine Cunneen, CEO, Hire Image, ‘Do You Know Who You’re Hiring?’ and
True Hire's article, ‘Hiring For Zoomers Should Start With Identity Verification’ is also included in this edition.
Please direct any questions about the publication to W. Barry Nixon at wbnixon(at)PreemploymentDirectory(dot)com.. Questions about the PBSA Accreditation program should be directed to PBSA at 1-919.459.6084 or info (at) thePBSA.org.
ABOUT PREEPLOYMENTDIRECTORY.COM:
PreemploymentDirectory.com has been working with the background screening industry since 2002. It is the leading background checking information portal on the web and houses the leading directory of background screening providers designed to make it easy for employers to quickly find a background screening firm to meet their needs.
PreemploymentDirectory.com provides employers with free consulting on selecting a background screening firm that will meet their unique requirements.
