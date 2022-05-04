ASA Insurance Discusses Car Insurance and Leased Vehicles
The insurance provider discusses important considerations and information for Utah drivers
It’s not common to see car insurance included in a lease which means you will need to purchase your own.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, one of Utah’s most trusted insurance providers offered helpful guidance on the topic of insurance and used vehicles.
— ASA Insurance
ASA Insurance begins by answering this question: Is car insurance included in a lease?
“It’s not common to see car insurance included in a lease which means you will need to purchase your own. The leasing company is very likely to require that you show proof of insurance before you go ahead and drive the vehicle off the lot. They will likely want you to have full coverage car insurance so they can be sure they have protection on their investment.”
Next, ASA Insurance goes on to explain what is included in those full coverage policies they mentioned:
“Comprehensive insurance: This type of insurance helps pay for any damage that may happen because of an accident that doesn’t involve a collision with another vehicle or object. That includes things such as vandalism, theft, hail damage, or collisions with animals while driving.
Collision insurance: This type of coverage will be essential if you are to get into an accident, regardless of whether or not it was your fault. It will help to provide you with financial protection if you are to face costs because of the repairs.
Liability coverage: Liability coverage will help to cover the costs that often come with injuries to passengers or drivers involved in an accident where you are at-fault. It’s also useful if a pedestrian is to become injured. It’s possible that your leasing agent will require you to have a minimum of bodily injury liability coverage.
Underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage: If you are in an accident with a driver who has a very small amount of coverage or none at all then underinsured or uninsured motorist coverage can help to cover your costs. Even though it wouldn’t be your fault it’s definitely something that can be helpful if you find yourself in this type of situation!”
This is just one of many helpful topics the Salt Lake City car insurance provider discusses on their blog. The full article can be accessed on the ASA Insurance blog. ASA Insurance in Salt Lake City can be reached for further questions or comments about car insurance in Utah at 801-486-7463.
