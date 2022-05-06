Liberyx Therapeutics Completes Series A Fundraising
PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liberyx Therapeutics, an innovative drug development company targeting rare pediatric diseases, today announced that it has completed its Series A fundraising to support the further development of multiple pipeline programs ready for clinical development.
“With multiple promising candidates for rare neurometabolic disorders, Liberyx Therapeutics is at the forefront of developing safe and efficacious therapies for our patients. The support from our investors is a strong validation of our portfolio and our vision for efficient drug development,” said Alex Yang, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Liberyx Therapeutics
Yang continued, “Our drug candidates originate from Dr. Kalipada Pahan’s work at Rush University, who is a leading neuroimmunology researcher with a strong track record of discovering promising therapies. The validation of these candidates in preclinical studies demonstrated significant potential for effective treatment of children with rare neuro-metabolic diseases. We are optimistic towards what we will find as clinical development commences.”
Liberyx Therapeutics is dedicated to quickly bringing safe, efficacious, and patient-friendly drugs to young children with rare metabolic disorders. The two primary indications under investigation for the lead candidate LBX-100 are glycine encephalopathy (also known as non-ketotic hyperglycinemia) and urea cycle disorders. There is strong unmet need for both of these indications where few, if any, effective treatments are available. In the immediate future, Liberyx Therapeutics anticipates that LBX-100 will target glycine encephalopathy upon a successful Phase 1 trial which will commence in the second half of 2022.
“Liberyx Therapeutics has a promising pipeline of therapies that may transform the treatments that are available for rare neurometabolic disorder patients. We are optimistic that we will make great strides in upcoming clinical development,” said Andrew O, Head of Investor Relations and Business Development Director of Liberyx Therapeutics.
About Liberyx Therapeutics
Liberyx Therapeutics is an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for rare diseases affecting children, primarily neuro-metabolic disorders such as glycine encephalopathy (also known as non-ketotic hyperglycinemia) and urea cycle disorders. Liberyx is currently focused on developing four pipeline candidates, including two combination approaches, and was founded in 2021 with the support of Mstone Partners.
Liberyx Therapeutics’ largest shareholder is Mstone Partners, an entrepreneurial biotech incubator in the form of a holding company which owns and manages a portfolio of drug development companies. Mstone focuses on pediatric and repurposed drugs, rare and neurodegenerative diseases, and innovative technologies for targeted indications. Since its inception in 2016, Mstone has invested in two US and one HK company, which are now in advanced clinical-stages with the US FDA. Mstone has also established a number of portfolio companies under the Curestone Platform, which manages a portfolio of drug development companies in a centralized, hub-and-spoke model.
For more information, please visit https://liberyxtherapeutics.com/.
Andrew O
Liberyx Therapeutics
andrewo@mstonepartners.com