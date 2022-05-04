Resume Professional Writers Takes Pride in Their GMB Rating Proving the Quality of Their Services
RPW continues to be on top of the resume writing industry providing job-winning resumes, and this has been set in stone with their impressive GMB rating.TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resume Professional Writers (RPW) continues to soar high in the industry of resume writing and career development. The company has maintained its 96% customer satisfaction rating for several years now. This is a remarkable number compared to its competitors.
It’s no secret that the demand for job applicants in different fields has continuously skyrocketed due to the number of professionals who left the workforce since the pandemic and are hesitant to go back. This has opened doors for job seekers to land their target job. No wonder, then, that many are looking for trusted, high-quality resume writing service providers.
RPW has been one of the pillars of resume writing, not just in the US but also across the globe. The firm has provided job-winning services—resume, CV, and cover letter writing, LinkedIn profile makeover, industry-fit job search documents (such as federal resumes, biographies, annotated portfolio writing, statement of purpose, KSA, ECQ, reference page, opening statement, and more), job posting, and free resume review—for more than 20 years and has helped more than a million of professionals secure a job.
With RPW’s years of reputable experience, they have gained the trust of entry-level to C-level professionals. In fact, the quality of their services is backed by client testimonials on different review platforms such as BBB, Trustpilot, Facebook, and Google.
In an interview with Lawrence Weiss, marketing director of RPW, he said, “We are very much proud and at the same time humbled with the trust and good words of our clients. It has been our mission not just to provide solutions to their job search needs; we have also been in the business of helping them land their target posts since day one. And we are hyped with the fruition of our passion as we hear their success stories through their generous reviews.”
Their satisfaction rating continues to thrive. Just recently, their standing in GMB (Google My Business) has shot up to 4.7 out of 5 stars with more than 17 reviews. This is considerably positive compared to their competitors, given that RPW offers their services not just in the US, but in other parts of the world as well.
Adding to that number are the impressive ratings from different platforms. To paint a picture, RPW has garnered 4.46 out of 5 ratings in BBB, 4.3 out of 5 ratings in Trustpilot, and 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Facebook. They are committed to increasing these figures by making sure their teams of resume writers and career coaches undergo regular training to equip them to produce quality job search ATS-ready, keyword optimized documents.
“We are serious about making sure our clients are satisfied. Thus, we make it a point to partner you with professional writers who are experts in the field you’re applying for. This is so we guarantee that your job search needs are handled with excellence,” Weiss added.
With the demand for resume writing services, RPW intends to maintain its position as one of the trusted front runners in the industry. The company aims to keep their standing not just on GMB but on other review sites as well. If you’re looking for a resume firm that can answer your job search needs, you can visit the Resume Professional Writers website or check the contact details below.
About Resume Professional Writers
Founded in 2000 in Hawthorne, California, Resume Professional Writers is one of the pillars of resume writing. RPW has helped professionals land jobs at Fortune 1000 companies, including Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Tesla, to name a few. Their passion and mission have been evident with their client satisfaction ratings.
