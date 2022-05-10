Forest Hills Lab Announces Additions to Cos-Med Division’s Leadership Team
Ella Fong joining as Chief Commercial Officer, Ik-Hwan Cho as CEO of NewMedic subsidiaryHONG KONG, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forest Hills Lab (FHL) is an innovative regenerative medicine company seeking to improve the quality of life of our rapidly aging society. FHL’s Cos-Med division, which develops and markets a comprehensive line of aesthetics products globally, today announces the appointment of Ella Fong to its leadership team as Chief Commercial Officer. Concurrently, Newmedic, FHL’s Korean HA filler manufacturing and skin-care product R&D subsidiary, announces the appointment of Ik-Hwan Cho as Chief Executive Officer. These additions of talented and experienced professionals highlight FHL’s commitment to attracting world-class talent to drive the Cos-Med division’s future growth.
“We are very pleased to have Ella and Mr. Cho join our team. They both bring deep expertise and extensive track records to their respective roles. We are confident that they will help FHL develop innovative products and bring them to customers in need,” said Alex Yang, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of FHL.
Ella Fong is a highly accomplished commercial leader with an over 20 year track record leading commercial efforts at multinational companies. She previously served at Galderma as the Head of the Hong Kong & Macau Business Unit for Aesthetics & Prescription Medicines. There she had full P&L responsibility and led all business strategies. Before that, she served at Abbot Laboratories as Director of Sales in Hong Kong & Macau and Director of Cross-border E-Commerce to China. At Abbott she served on the Hong Kong leadership team and managed the Science-based Nutrition & Healthcare Business. Previously Fong also held commercial leadership roles in a variety of other industries including at companies: FrieslandCampina, Wyeth (acquired by Pfizer in 2009 and Nestle in 2012), and Swire Coca-Cola.
“I am excited to join Forest Hills Lab at a time where we have the opportunity to further shape the commercial organization and strategies for our innovative product portfolio,” said Fong. “I look forward to working with the management team to effectively bring our growing product portfolio to our customers."
Ik-Hwan Cho is an industry veteran with an over 30 year track record in the pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical industry. Previously he served as Executive Director at Hugel where he managed research & development, production, and external activities for the leading Korean facial injectables company. Previously he also worked in a similar capacity at GC Pharma, a Korean biopharmaceutical company. Cho also spent 2 years at Korea’s National Institute of Health working on pharmaceutical and clinical research & development, and served as a member of the KFDA’s Biopharma Industry Cooperation Committee and as Operating Chair of KFDA’s Biopharma Overseas Trade Subcommittee.
“Joining New Medic and Forest Hills Lab now is an incredible opportunity to help our high-quality, innovative products reach a broad and global customer base. I look forward to working with our global team,” said Cho.
About Forest Hills Lab
Forest Hills Lab is an innovative regenerative medicine company seeking to improve the quality of life of our rapidly aging society. FHL is comprised of two divisions: Neuro-Med and Cos-Med. FHL’s Neuro-Med division is a therapeutic drug development platform focused on neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet need. FHL’s Cos-Med division develops and markets a comprehensive line of aesthetics products globally.
Forest Hills Lab’s largest shareholder is Mstone Partners, an entrepreneurial biotech incubator in the form of a holding company which owns and manages a portfolio of drug development companies. Mstone focuses on pediatric and repurposed drugs, rare and neurodegenerative diseases, and innovative technologies for targeted indications. Since its inception in 2016, Mstone has invested in two US and one HK company, which are now in advanced clinical-stages with the US FDA. Mstone has also established a number of portfolio companies under the Curestone Platform, which manages a portfolio of drug development companies in a centralized, hub-and-spoke model.
For more information, please visit https://foresthillslab.com/.
