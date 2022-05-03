SB 0530 of 2021
MICHIGAN, May 3 - Education: other; purple star school program; create. Amends 1976 PA 451 (MCL 380.1 - 380.1852) by adding sec. 1138a.
Last Action: 5/3/2022 - REASSIGNED TO COMMITTEE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT
