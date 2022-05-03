HB 4030 of 2021
MICHIGAN, May 3 - Weapons: licensing; concealed pistol licensing fee; modify. Amends secs. 5b & 5l of1927 PA 372 (MCL 28.425b & 28.425l).
Last Action: 5/3/2022 - REASSIGNED TO COMMITTEE ON REGULATORY REFORM
