Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller Showcases 365 Women of Hope and Resilience in the New Keep Smiling Birthday Book Published in Her Honor

Baltimore, May 03, 2022

On May 4th, 2022, The Keep Smiling Movement honors its Executive Director, Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, by releasing a Keep Smiling birthday photo book in her honor showcasing 365 women of hope and resilience.

Women have been instrumental in the launch and growing outreach of The Keep Smiling Movement over the last seven years. Therefore, the leaders wanted to honor these women who create smiles.

The concept of the birthday book came several years ago when Dr. Ken Rochon, Jr, aka Dr. Smiley, desired to thank Dr. Adams-Miller for her unwavering commitment and loyalty. A visionary at heart, Dr. Smiley wanted to do something unique. He soon realized a way to honor someone you appreciate was celebrating them on their birthday.

"Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller is a hero to many who want to show up in the world. As the Executive Director of The Keep Smiling Movement, she has a heart of gold, and, most of all, she is a believer in possibility. We are lucky if we have a friend that accepts us and even luckier to have a friend who will never stop believing in us. I celebrate the birth of a woman who cares about what counts --live a life of love," Dr. Ken Rochon, aka Dr. Smiley, co-founder.

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller is known as 'The Dream Maker,' as an International Award-Winning Author, International Publicist, Business Consultant, & Sponsorship Acquistionist who manifests dreams bigger than ever dared dream possible. Imagine how life is positively affected when the right message, services, and products are known. She owns The RED Carpet Connection Publishing, Publicity, and Sponsorship Agency.

A whirlwind of energy, she has shared the stage with outstanding leaders like Anthony Hopkins, Jack Canfield, Stedman Graham, Les Brown, Brian Tracy, and more. She has the authority, credibility, & connections to put clients in the limelight, create JVs, set up partnerships & acquire sponsorship funding. She holds three PhDs and certification as a master neuro-linguistic practitioner, master hypnotherapist, biofeedback Practitioner, and neurofeedback practitioner. Also, she has certification in about a dozen other healing modalities.

Additionally, she utilizes these skills as the Executive Director for The Keep Smiling Movement, a 501(c)3 dental and mental health organization. She helps people discover resilience to handle any challenge put before them as the organization 'creates a DOSE of HOPE through SMILES.

For the books, each day, the day of their birth, a woman who has been photographed holding a 'Keep Smiling' card is honored on her special day. Women from diverse backgrounds, from entrepreneurs to educators to authors to leaders, are represented in this book.

The book aligns with The Keep Smiling Movement's mission to save lives with smiles by creating a dose of hope to be resilient no matter the challenge. After publishing over 250 various 'Keep Smiling' photo books, the feedback has been positive. Past book topics showcase black leaders, bald leaders, survivors, women, celebrities, influencers, podcasters, etc. When people view smiling, positive leaders and read motivational quotes, they are inspired to smile more.

Therefore, there are women of distinction included in Dr. Adams-Miller's book of birthday celebrations. Among the easily recognized women are Sharon Lechter, businesswoman, financial expert, and New York Times author; Marianne Williamson, spiritual leader and political activist who ran for the presidency the last term; and Thea Austin, a renowned singer known for 'Rythym is a Dancer."

Notable mentions for this book include Dr. Adams-Miller's family members of five generations. Her children, Destiny Van Horn, Devony Miller, and Demiya Miller, are recognized for their leadership in the community. Additionally, her granddaughter Mavis Van Horn, age 6, for writing a chapter in 'Keep Smiling's DOSE of HOPE' at age 5, and her mother, Lyn Benavides, for her resilience. This birthday book is dedicated to her grandmother, Frances Jean Poe, who just passed this year at 95 and was also photographed holding a 'Keep Smiling' card.

The Keep Smiling Movement book is available for free online at https://www.TheKeepSmilingMovement.org

For more information on the movement, contact info@TheKeepSmilingMovement.com or call 419-722-6931.

