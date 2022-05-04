Urban Electric Power supplies the first rechargeable alkaline battery system in Europe to its zinc provider EverZinc
The Urban Electric Power battery energy storage system installed at EverZinc’s headquarters in Eijsden, Netherlands
Also announces acceptance into Amazon Web Services’ Clean Energy Accelerator
Supporting solar power is one of many applications for which our products are cleaner, safer, and more affordable than other available technologies.”PEARL RIVER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Electric Power announced it has supplied a 20 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery energy storage system to EverZinc’s zinc oxide production plant in Eijsden, Netherlands — the factory that provides the zinc powder used in the battery. Belgian-based energy services company Enersol was selected for system installation and commissioning, now complete.
— Sanjoy Banerjee, founder and CEO of Urban Electric Power
“This is our first European installation, and one of several high-profile installations we’ll be announcing in the coming months,” said Sanjoy Banerjee, founder, Executive Chairman and CEO of Urban Electric Power. “Supporting solar power is one of many applications for which our products are cleaner, safer, and more affordable than other available technologies.”
Urban Electric Power also announced its acceptance by cloud computing provider Amazon Web Services into its Clean Energy Accelerator 2.0 program, as one of only 12 innovative startups selected from 424 applicants in 58 countries. AWS describes the program as “a unique mentorship and co-innovation opportunity for mature cleantech startups,” which will culminate in a showcase on June 2 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Demonstrating Urban Electric Power’s patented rechargeable alkaline battery technology — based on the zinc manganese-dioxide chemistry of the familiar household AA cell — the system in the Netherlands will be paired with a 6kW PV solar system to store excess power generation and deliver it when needed. The project is intended to be the first of several with EverZinc, who are seeking to reduce emissions across their building portfolio by using solar and energy storage. Urban Electric Power plans to present this system this Wednesday, May 4, as part of EverZinc’s R-Zinc event, which is taking place in and around Brussels, Belgium.
“The installation of a battery energy storage system in one of our plants demonstrates EverZinc’s commitment to accelerate the adoption of zinc-based technologies,” said Vincent Dujardin, CEO of EverZinc. “Furthermore, this project is fully aligned with our vision to reduce the carbon footprint of the zinc materials produced in our premises in the coming years.”
“Enersol aims to offer the most sustainable and performant energy storage technology to its customers, and we believe zinc batteries have the potential to meet both of these objectives,” added Samuel Bragard, CEO of Enersol. “This is why we are excited to partner with EverZinc and Urban Electric Power on this first-of-its-kind project.”
Urban Electric Power produces rechargeable alkaline batteries at its factory in Pearl River, New York, which can be installed in residences or combined in larger numbers for commercial and utility-scale energy storage — all without using lithium, lead, or cadmium, and avoiding their pollution, supply chain, and flammability issues. Urban Electric Power’s patented zinc manganese-dioxide cell has been tested to UL 9540A standards by a nationally recognized testing lab, which determined the cell is not subject to thermal runaway.
Enersol supports individuals and businesses towards smarter and more responsible consumption. Since 2005, Enersol has installed projects throughout the world which incorporate photovoltaic panels, energy storage, charging stations, wind turbines, and solutions in heating, hot water production, and ventilation.
EverZinc is a leading global provider of specialty zinc materials including zinc powders and zinc oxides for primary and rechargeable batteries. EverZinc is also the organizer of R-Zinc, a series of events entirely dedicated to rechargeable zinc batteries, being held this week from May 3-4, 2022.
Technical data and third party testing reports are available on request. To learn more about Urban Electric Power’s rechargeable alkaline battery technology, see https://urbanelectricpower.com.
