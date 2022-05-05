Navigating Through Supply Chain Issues with Appliance Parts and Launching a New Service in Dryer Vent Cleaning
If I run into a customer that is experiencing a supply chain issue whether it's waiting for appliance parts or a new appliance, I will suggest to them to get a temp used appliance to hold you over.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, HARRIS, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spring season is officially on, ushering in warm weather, extra daylight hours, and blooming flowers. Besides allowing us to enjoy the outdoors, the spring season offers a great time to deep clean our homes. While you can do most of the home cleaning yourself, it is best to leave the most sensitive areas for the professionals. Typically most people will have their dryer vent cleaned in the Springtime, especially after their dryer has been overworked from the fall and winter seasons. Also, the vent cleaning companies run many promos and coupons, and it's the best time to get a bang for your bucks. Improper dryer vent cleaning can damage your dryer or lead to a house fire. Appliance Cowboys has launched a new service dedicated to dryer vent cleaning services in Houston and surrounding areas.
What is Dryer Vent Cleaning and Why You Should Do It?
Appliance Cowboys provides professional dryer vent cleaning services to ensure that your dryer is more efficient and safe. Unclogging dryer vents reduce the risk of a dryer fire, clothes dry faster, and prevent energy waste. According to US Fire Administration, a department under FEMA, clothes dryer fire is the leading cause of house fire in the US.
Dryer vent cleaning will help your dryer run more efficiently than a dirty dryer vent, meaning that your clothes dry faster and save you time. The dryer's life span is increased when your dryer vent is cleaned. A dirty dryer vent makes your machine work harder, meaning that your energy bill is likely to go up. A hardworking dryer can also cause it to burn out or require regular maintenance much sooner than it should. Appliance Cowboy'sCowboy's dryer vent cleaning service will help prevent fire hazards due to the clogging of the vents, reduce energy bills due to an overworking dryer, and improve your dryer's efficiency.
Appliance Repair Companies Dealing with Supply Chain Issues for Appliance Parts Shortage
Today, people are working from home more than ever, leading to a huge increase in home appliances use. With the increased use of these appliances, it is no surprise they are breaking down at a higher rate. Unfortunately, the trade disputes with China and German companies coupled with the COVID -19 disruption and shortage of workers led to the current manufacturing and shipping backlogs.
Before the Covid19 Pandemic, the appliance repair industry had the motto of "Same Day Service," where the repair technician would come out, diagnose, and repair the appliance all on the same day. Until the supply chain issues are fixed, same day service is long gone. The high demand for repair parts and scarcity of these parts has led to frustration and headaches for consumers and appliance repair companies. Before the supply chain disruption, consumers had more options for their broken appliances. They could return the appliance if under warranty, repair it, or purchase a new one. However, this is impossible today since new appliances or parts are backlogged to replace the broken ones.
Depending on the manufacturer and whether they are domestic or international, customers are now forced to wait for weeks and months for their home appliance parts. For example, Kitchen-aid, Whirlpool, Kenmore, Sub-Zero, Viking, GE, Electrolux, Frigidaire, and Bertazzoni appliance parts are more available and in stock at most appliance part stores. If there is a wait, it is usually less than three days. If you own a home appliance from one of the following manufacturers, you will have to wait: Thermador, Bosch, Asko, Kingsbottle, Dacor, Samsung, and LG.
Unlike other companies, Appliance Cowboys is upfront with their customers regarding the supply chain issue regarding the wait time on the parts needed for the appliance repair. They tell their customers to be patient or get a temporarily used appliance if they run into a supply chain issue with parts. The company has been in business for over ten years, which has helped them build a good rapport with numerous appliance parts suppliers. Being in the industry for so long has made it easier for AC to source the parts, although this will depend on the manufacturing company, as we stated above. Recently the owner of Appliance Cowboys, Marco Ramos, was interviewed by a Houston local news channel, KPRC 2, regarding the supply chain issue. Please check out the attached video segment regarding supply chain issues by Houston KPRC2.
High-End Luxury Brand Services
When building the home of your dreams, high-end luxury appliances are necessary. Besides offering better functionality and performance, these appliances also give an appearance of value, sophistication, and beauty. Unfortunately, the general wear and tear also affect high-end appliances, leading to breakdowns. Appliance Cowboys understands the extent of the investment in acquiring these appliances and offers a professional repair service that restores optimal functionality to your high-end luxury appliances.
From simple fixes of a refrigerator door seals to a complex Sub Zero refrigerator repair, AC technicians handle all the repair and maintenance needs and perform the job quickly, preventing downtime for their customers. The company is also committed to providing a great customer experience, reflected in its many five-star Google Reviews. They always respond to your call promptly, use OEM genuine parts only, and offer truly honest and fair service. Appliance Cowboys appliance repair specialists also provide a full range of repair solutions for high-end luxury brands, including Viking appliance repair, Blue Star, Wolf, Bertazzoni, Kitchenaid, Dacor, GE Monogram, Thermador, Cove, Jenn-Air, and Sub Zero repair.
About Appliance Cowboys
With over a decade of experience and an A+ BBB rating, Appliance Cowboy is a popular appliance repair service in Houston and surrounding metropolitan areas. The technicians offer professional service for most household appliances from refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, ovens, stoves, etc. To ensure 100 percent customer satisfaction, AC backs all its labor and parts services with a warranty. If you have any issues with your home appliance, contact Appliance Cowboys by visiting their website at https://appliancecowboys.com.
