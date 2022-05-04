A surprise gift for Mother’s Day, from kids of any age
Sooner or later—if it hasn’t already happened—you, or someone close to you, will be offered drugs. The decision of whether or not to use them could drastically affect your life. Any addict will tell you they never expected a drug to take control of their life.
Mother's Day, this Sunday, is a good opportunity for kids of any age to sign the Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s pledge to stay away from drugs.
I have spoken to mothers whose kids are in their thirties and forties and they are worried about the possibility of overdoses, death, or psychosis caused by illegal drugs.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In years past, when schools were fully open for visitors, children were given a single long-stem rose and a drug-free pledge to give to their mothers for Mother’s Day. This very popular campaign is continuing this year with “kids” of any age urged to print off the drug-free pledge, sign it, and give it to their mothers this Sunday.
Mothers have been touched and extremely thankful for receiving this pledge and gift from their kids. The Foundation for a Drug-Free World has carried on this tradition with school-age children. However, plenty of adults have signed the pledge at events like the National Night Out and Beat the Streets events. With many adults abusing or overdosing on drugs, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s DC chapter is urging all “kids” to treat their mothers with this gift.
“I have spoken to mothers whose kids are in their thirties and forties, and they are worried about the possibility of overdoses, death, or psychosis caused by illegal drugs. I realized we should not just ask minors to sign the pledge but ask all kids, of any age, to promise their mothers that they will stay away from harmful drugs, ” explained Ms. Thalia Ghiglia, Faith Liaison for the Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s chapter in Washington, DC.
Particularly during the pandemic, many adults have lost their jobs, had careers upended or marriages strained while dealing with the anxiety of attempting to keep children’s education on a sure footing with virtual course rooms. Surveys indicate that many people have turned to drugs and alcohol as a way to cope with the pressures created by the coronavirus. At the start of the pandemic in 2020 surveys found a 54% increase in alcohol use and almost 92,000 drug related deaths. The CDC currently reports this as the leading cause of injury-related deaths in the US.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World has the pledge online to print off and sign as a Mother’s Day gift. It is also offering free booklets and online courses that educate people on how to avoid getting hooked on drugs and to help friends stay off them. Their booklets explain what drugs do to a person.
“The Truth About Drugs” is the first booklet in the series that explains how drugs destroy millions of lives every year and what people should know about drugs. It is available as a free download and also as a free online course.
The booklets point out that there is a lot of talk about drugs in the world—on the streets, at school, on the internet and TV. Some of it is true, most is not. Much of what you hear about drugs comes from those selling them. Reformed drug dealers have confessed they would say anything to get others to buy drugs.
Ms. Ghiglia warns, “Don’t be fooled. You need facts to avoid becoming hooked on drugs and to help friends and family to stay off them. Sooner or later—if it hasn’t already happened—you, or someone close to you, will be offered drugs. The decision of whether or not to use them could drastically affect not only your life, but your mother’s happiness. Mother’s Day is a great opportunity to look at this issue and make a conscious decision not to take drugs or to get help getting off drugs, if needed.”
To help combat drug abuse, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World has partnered with many nonprofit organizations and police outreach officials to increase the community events to share these materials as well as the pledge to live a drug-free life. The pledge has been available at many of these events with both youth and adults committing to stay away from drugs.
You could give no better Mother’s Day present than to have her know her child will stay away from dangerous drugs.
