Kids Fishing Events Offer Instruction and Fun

Kids want and need your time. So, make time for a lifetime memory for you and your child at a Kids Fishing Event!

Research shows that most people are introduced to fishing by a family member, and most consider a family member to be their best fishing friend. Don’t know how to fish? No problem. Visit one of the many upcoming scheduled kids fishing events this spring and summer.

Kids fishing events typically take place at a location with a successful catch rate, and many events have on-site volunteers to help with those new to fishing, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“Spending time taking a child fishing is something that you both will cherish for years to come,” says Scott Robinson, Chief of Fisheries for the Wildlife Resources Division. “Kids fishing events offer a great place to start. They are geared toward helping you and your child get a feel for fishing before you try to ‘tackle’ it on your own.”

Kids fishing events are sponsored across the state and provide fishing assistance to both children (under age 16) and parents from knowledgeable instructors. The Wildlife Resources Division co-sponsors many events by providing channel catfish or trout to improve fishing, educational materials for participants and guidance for sponsors.

How do you find more information or local events? Visit https://georgiawildlife.com/KidsFishing. Here you will find tips on fishing with kids, recommended places to go fish with children, a “kid’s first fish certificate,” and a link to our events system where you can search for local events.

For more information on fishing in Georgia, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources.

