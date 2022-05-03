Submit Release
News Search

There were 730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,019 in the last 365 days.

Kids Fishing Events Offer Instruction and Fun

Kids want and need your time. So, make time for a lifetime memory for you and your child at a Kids Fishing Event!

Research shows that most people are introduced to fishing by a family member, and most consider a family member to be their best fishing friend. Don’t know how to fish?  No problem.  Visit one of the many upcoming scheduled kids fishing events this spring and summer.

Kids fishing events typically take place at a location with a successful catch rate, and many events have on-site volunteers to help with those new to fishing, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.  

“Spending time taking a child fishing is something that you both will cherish for years to come,” says Scott Robinson, Chief of Fisheries for the Wildlife Resources Division. “Kids fishing events offer a great place to start. They are geared toward helping you and your child get a feel for fishing before you try to ‘tackle’ it on your own.”

Kids fishing events are sponsored across the state and provide fishing assistance to both children (under age 16) and parents from knowledgeable instructors. The Wildlife Resources Division co-sponsors many events by providing channel catfish or trout to improve fishing, educational materials for participants and guidance for sponsors. 

How do you find more information or local events? Visit https://georgiawildlife.com/KidsFishing. Here you will find tips on fishing with kids, recommended places to go fish with children, a “kid’s first fish certificate,” and a link to our events system where you can search for local events.

For more information on fishing in Georgia, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources

###  

You just read:

Kids Fishing Events Offer Instruction and Fun

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.