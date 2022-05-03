Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Supreme Court Draft Opinion

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement in response to the draft Supreme Court opinion which indicates it may overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey:

“I know many Vermonters are very concerned about reports the Supreme Court may overturn Roe. Although no one can know for sure that this draft will be the final opinion, I want Vermonters to be assured that this state has prepared for this possibility. Three years ago, we enacted a law that affirms the fundamental rights of all women and ensures reproductive health decisions remain between a woman and her health care provider – totally free from government interference. It is important for Vermonters to know this will remain true in Vermont regardless of what happens with the Supreme Court. And Vermonters will have the opportunity to solidify this right in November, when Prop. 5 amending Vermont’s constitution is on the ballot.”

“The fundamental rights and liberties of all women will be defended, protected and preserved in Vermont.”

