Neuro forges partnership with Team RWB to support veterans’ health and wellness
EINPresswire.com/ -- With the goal to improve the country’s physical and mental state, Neuro, the health and wellness company behind Neuro Gum and Neuro Mints, partners with America’s leading health and wellness community for veterans, Team Red, White & Blue (RWB).
Neuro pledges to donate the proceeds of every 180-bulk bag of its Peppermint Gum variant sold via its website. The said special collaboration bag is priced at $45.
“No other group represents mental fortitude than our veterans. We’re excited to partner with Team RWB to push health and wellness within the veteran community,” said Neuro CEO and Co-founder Kent Yoshimura.
Founded in 2010, Team RWB is offering military veterans real-life and virtual opportunities to build a healthier lifestyle. The non-profit organization believes that apart from physical health, a strong focus on mental health impacts every aspect of life and is essential for veterans to unlock their maximum potential beyond their peak years.
“We’re extremely excited to be partnering with Team RWB. Our values on health and wellness align perfectly with them,” Neuro CFO and Co-founder Ryan Chen added.
According to Yoshimura, this initiative is also part of one of the company’s core missions: giving back to the community.
“It’s within our mission statement to give back, whether it’s time for the community, profits for a cause, or product to non-profits,” said Yoshimura.
As of press time, Neuro was already able to raise $35,000 for the cause.
This is the first collaboration between Neuro and Team RWB.
“Neuro is confident that this co-branding partnership will exceed expectations and be the start of a beautiful rapport with Team RWB,” shared Yoshimura.
Both organizations also agreed to the possibility of expanding the promo both in duration and scope of products.
Kent Yoshimura
