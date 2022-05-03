Voting Is Open for the Ms. Health and Fitness and Mr. Health and Fitness Competitions
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ms. Health and Fitness and Mr. Health and Fitness Competitions are officially underway. Athletes worldwide have been hand-selected to compete for an incredible prize package, and voting is now open to the public. The winners are decided by an online voting system where the male and female athletes with the most votes in the final round will take their respective titles.
The Ms. Health and Fitness Competition winner will grace the cover of the iconic Muscle & Fitness HERS magazine and receive $20,000. Mr. Health & Fitness, which returns for a second year, has a prize package that includes a 2-page Muscle & Fitness magazine feature and $20,000.
Magnum Nutraceuticals® is the headlining sponsor for both Competitions. For over 17 years, the company has been dedicated to integrity in producing the highest-quality sports nutrition supplements. All Magnum products are each backed by real science, unmatched quality, and guaranteed results.
Additional sponsorship for the Competitions is provided by WOLFpak, a Southern California brand crafting spacious, waterproof, structured gear for individuals who want to take functionality to the next level.
In support of injured veterans nationwide, Ms. Health and Fitness, LLC and Mr. Health and Fitness, LLC will each donate a portion of the net proceeds from their respective Competitions to Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors. This charity provides injury-specific, handicap-accessible homes to suit the individual needs of injured veterans.
Learn more at https://mshealthandfitness.com/ and https://featured.muscleandfitness.com/ .
