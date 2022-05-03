CaseCTRL Receives HearstLab Investment for Augmenting Surgery Scheduling Capabilities
The platform helps ensure that patients get the procedures they need, while alleviating surgical and administrative burden.
Pamela and the CaseCTRL team have innovated in healthcare by enhancing workflows for health professionals, allowing them to work more efficiently and predictably.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HearstLab continues its investment in both female founders and innovative software solutions with the recent addition of CaseCTRL – a case management platform for surgeons and administrators – to its portfolio.
CaseCTRL was created by veteran systems engineer Pamela Singh, orthopedic surgeon Ashvin K. Dewan, MD, and software expert Saachi Roye, whose combined experiences uniquely position them to address the severe shortcomings in surgical administration and scheduling.
Says Dr. Dewan, “Every year, millions of dollars are lost due to administrative waste with case scheduling. Surgeons have grown complacent, following low-tech processes to support their high-tech surgery. This contributes to mismanaged caseloads and preventable cancellations. We designed CaseCTRL to empower everyone in the surgical chain of command and eliminate inefficiencies."
The platform’s Case Builder tool is the key, using AI algorithms to streamline case creation. CaseCTRL allows surgeons to transfer their expertise and preferences for a complex case to their team in mere hours, instead of days. The platform's Risk Analyzer decision support tool computes risk factors for each patient and case, generating feedback that reduces the chance of complications. Administrator notifications and patient signposting are distributed automatically, and data is stored in a HIPAA-compliant repository to ensure clear and secure communication.
For HearstLab, investing in CaseCTRL represents a continued commitment to female-led companies that improve health outcomes. “Pamela and the CaseCTRL team have innovated in healthcare by enhancing workflows for health professionals, allowing them to work more efficiently and predictably,” says Eve Burton, Executive Vice President of Hearst and Chairwoman of HearstLab. “Today’s medical landscape requires technology that allows medical professionals to coordinate among practices and functions to drive better outcomes for patients. CaseCTRL has built powerful software tools that will help surgeons, medical professionals and administrators to serve patients in a way that makes complex procedures easier.”
Solutions like CaseCTRL have become vital during the coronavirus pandemic, facilitating rescheduled cases, unexpected quarantine requirements, and the increased workloads that health care personnel have experienced across the board.
Since joining the HearstLab portfolio, CEO Pamela Singh has seen rapid growth for both the product and company. Having started as a tool specifically for orthopedic surgery, CaseCTRL’s platform has expanded to support vascular, podiatric, and plastic surgery. In addition, Singh was selected as a finalist in 2022’s SXSW startup pitch competition, solidifying herself as a powerful player in the medical administrative software space. Despite the accolades and expansions, she maintains that her focus is on people, rather than profits. “Ashvin, Saachi, and I are most concerned with reducing burnout, increasing quality of care, and helping facilities reach their full potential.”
About CaseCTRL
CaseCTRL is a modern standalone surgical case management software built by surgeons, for surgeons. Integratable with any EMR, CaseCTRL’s point-of-care tools help surgeons craft a case within seconds, harnessing artificial intelligence to automate the completion of administrative processes and disseminate information to the appropriate stakeholders. CaseCTRL’s silo-busting technology empowers the team, eliminates surgeon/scheduler dependency, and supercharges the scheduling process. The CaseCTRL platform delivers end-to-end case support, increased surgical volume and collections, reduced administrative waste, and enhanced patient and staff satisfaction. To schedule a demo, visit casectrl.com, call (281) 356-0595, or email info@casectrl.com.
About HearstLab
HearstLab provides cash investments and services to early-stage, women-led startups innovating across fintech, data analytics, health, transportation, enterprise technology and media. Its mission is to close the gap in VC funding for women by helping founders build sustainable and highly scalable businesses. With access to Hearst resources across 360+ businesses, HearstLab’s breadth of services includes assistance with privacy and security, legal services, and marketing support. Portfolio companies also benefit from the guidance and support of HearstLab Scouts, women leaders across Hearst who share their networks and expertise. HearstLab has a full-time dedicated team assisting with UI/UX, DevOps engineering, data security, data science, business development and branding. HearstLab is owned by Hearst. To learn more about HearstLab, visit HearstLab.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
