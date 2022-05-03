Family Business Conferences Feature Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA, in May
Denver Family Business Center, Family Business Association of California May Events Key for Family BusinessesWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Businesses in America are in the spotlight this month, with eight family business conferences or events scheduled with Family Enterprise USA president Pat Soldano participating or speaking as a featured presenter.
America’s family business centers and organizations, representing 59 percent of the country’s private sector workforce, are holding a series of events in the next 30 days with the first major event starting with the Family Business Estate Tax Coalition, then speaking at various family business centers including University of Cincinnati and Oregon State University. She has also been asked to present at Northern Trust Global Wealth Management Wealth Alliance Conference in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Family Enterprise USA, a non-profit group representing the interests of America’s family businesses, is a major participant in each of the events. Pat Soldano, president of Family Enterprise USA and its sister organization, Policy and Taxation Group, will be presenting new research at several of these key events.
“These events are important in getting the word out about how important family businesses are to our economy,” said Soldano. “We have new research that shows the depth and strength of America’s family businesses, and what it means to keep them strong,” she said. “These forums are important venues to create policies that help this engine of our workforce thrive.”
At these events, Soldano will present new research sponsored by BNY Melon Wealth Management. The research, conducted earlier this year, delves into the strengths, issues, and worries of America’s family businesses, representing 83.3 million U.S. jobs.
In the Family Enterprise USA survey, it was found family businesses in America consisted of 23.7 percent in manufacturing, 10.4 percent in construction/facilities, and 9.75 percent in real estate. Only five percent of family businesses today are in agriculture.
For the full details of the “FEUSA 2022 Annual Family Business Survey” can be found at www.familyenterprise.com.
About Family Enterprise USA
Family Enterprise USA promotes family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. FEUSA represents and celebrates all sizes, professions and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. FEUSA is a 501.C3 organization
Pat Soldano
Family Enterprise USA
+1 714-357-3140
pmsoldano@family-enterpriseusa.com