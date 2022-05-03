International Education Corporation Acquires The SAGE Corporation

Founded in 1982, IEC is a national leader in postsecondary career education, offering short-term training programs, now including truck driver training.

SAGE has a stellar reputation among students and employers of commercial drivers, who recognize SAGE schools for their focus on quality, safety and student outcomes.” — SAGE President Chris Thropp

IRVINE, CA, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Education Corporation (IEC) today announced that it has acquired The SAGE Corporation (SAGE), a company based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania that operates SAGE Truck Driving Schools. SAGE and its employees have joined the IEC family of companies that also includes Florida Career College, United Education Institute (UEI), UEI College and U.S. Colleges.

“For over 40 years, International Education Corporation has provided vital access to career education through one of the nation’s largest network of postsecondary schools. Our strategy builds on our strong foundation, and IEC has identified truck driver training as an underserved area with tremendous demand,” said Dr. Fardad Fateri, Chief Executive Officer. “IEC will continue to serve students and employers by leveraging SAGE’s capabilities, core competencies and stellar reputation. This acquisition will help us have an even greater transformational impact on skilled trades training in America.”

A record 80,000 additional truck drivers are currently needed to meet the nation’s freight demands according to the American Trucking Association, with the driver shortage expected to surpass 160,000 in less than a decade.

SAGE was founded by Gregg Aversa in 1989. The company has been under the leadership of current president Chris Thropp for the past 15 years. SAGE has grown over its 30-plus year history to become one of the largest providers of truck driver training in the nation.

“We are thrilled to be joining the IEC family,” said Thropp. “Our team looks forward to working with IEC to continue to deliver on our promise of providing high quality workforce education for the transportation industry. With demand for drivers at an all-time high, this is a compelling opportunity to leverage the expertise at IEC and SAGE and accelerate the footprint of driver training programs that provide innovative training for students and companies.”

SAGE’s first location opened in Billings, Montana. Today the company is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. Over the course of three decades, SAGE grew operations, eventually expanding to 22 campuses in 12 states (CO, FL, ID, IN, MT, NC, NY, PA, SC, TX, UT, and WY).

“SAGE has a stellar reputation among students and employers of commercial drivers, who recognize SAGE schools for their focus on quality, safety and student outcomes,” Thropp said. “SAGE offers a variety of CDL training programs across the country for entry-level drivers starting a career in trucking, as well as innovative solutions for hundreds of companies that operate trucks as part of their business.”

“We want to help SAGE by supporting its mission and colleagues to create an even more meaningful impact across the country,” Dr. Fateri said. The company will continue to operate as SAGE Truck Driving Schools led by Chris Thropp, who will continue as President.

“SAGE will continue to operate as usual. IEC has a transition team in place to oversee the integration of SAGE into our operations,” Dr. Fateri added. “We’re in this for the long haul. The surging demand for truck driver training programs amidst a national shortage of drivers has created an environment where there is significant demand for the work performed by SAGE. Now is the time to build on this momentum with a best-in-class national system of truck driver training schools.”

About International Education Corporation

Founded in 1982, International Education Corporation (IEC) is a national leader in postsecondary career education, offering short-term training programs in high-demand verticals such as healthcare, skilled trades, business, technology, and criminal justice. Headquartered in Irvine, California, IEC is the parent company for Florida Career College, United Education Institute (UEI), UEI College, SAGE Truck Driving Schools, and U.S. Colleges. As an employee-owned organization, International Education Corporation and its subsidiaries are dedicated to the success of our students, our employees, and the communities we serve. We strive to drive personal and community transformation by empowering students to make a positive and enduring life change. We do this by preparing our students with the knowledge and skills they need — both personal and professional — to work in today’s most promising and in-demand career fields. To learn more visit ieccolleges.com.