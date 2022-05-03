American Leisure Holdings to Begin Social Media and Branding Presence
Conducting a series of online interviews.
American Leisure Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:$AMLH)FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Leisure Holdings and Baller Mixed Reality, a sports and entertainment focussed NFT venture, are pleased to announce, in coming weeks, the release of additional media coverage through company interviews, podcasts and social media content as brand awareness continues to grow for Baller’s innovative augmented reality NFTs, which can be viewed in the link below. Currently available on OpenSea.io
A series of planned interviews will be conducted this week and will be announced once available.
In addition to Baller Mixed Reality, American Leisure CEO Adrian Patasar will discuss such topics as, but not limited to, future acquisitions/agreements, capital structure, dilution, Web3 projects, corporate image (Youtube page, website) and other topics that maximize shareholder value. Questions regarding any of the above mentioned topics can be emailed to the address below.
ABOUT BALLER MIXED REALITY
Baller Mixed Reality is pioneering the new era of autographed metaverse collectibles with augmented reality NFTs autographed by legendary sports and entertainment legends.
ABOUT AMERICAN LEISURE INC.
American Leisure Holdings Inc. (AMLH) is a dynamic parent company that recently updated its status with the SEC and OTC Markets. AMLH plans to bring accretive shareholder value by participating in high growth, revenue-generating ventures and acquiring cutting-edge technologies in the NFT and Metaverse space.
