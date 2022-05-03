Will Powell Confirmed as Final BTCC Driver for Team HARD. Racing

Britcar Endurance champion, Will Powell has been confirmed as the final driver in Team HARD. Racings’ Cupra line-up for the 2022 KwikFit British Touring Car Championship (BTCC)

/EIN News/ -- Silverstone, UK, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The reigning Britcar Endurance champion, Will Powell has today (3rd May) been confirmed as the final driver in the Team HARD. Racing Cupra for the 2022 KwikFit British Touring Car Championship.

Powell has raced in multiple UK motor racing championships spanning from single seaters to GT cars. He drove the Brabham BT62 Competition in the marque’s return to racing at Brands Hatch in 2019 before winning the British Endurance Series championship in a McLaren GT3 in 2021 and has also competed in TCR.

Piloting the second Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero entry alongside the current Jack Sears Trophy leader, Bobby Thompson, Powell’s car will be the number 20.

Will Powell, Driver of the Autobrite Direct with Journey Hero Cupra, said: “This is the realisation of a boyhood dream, going back to when we would skip school to camp out at Brands Hatch and watch the touring cars. I’d like to thank Tony Gilham and his family for the opportunity to make the dream a reality, along with our friends at Autobrite Direct, JourneyHero and all my partners at Motus One.

I think BTCC is the pinnacle of British motorsport and - despite unusual circumstances and little preparation - I’m over the moon to join the grid from race four at Brands Hatch. I don’t underestimate the scale of the challenge but I’m looking forward to racing with the best.”

Tony Gilham, Managing Director of Team HARD. Racing added, “We have been working with Will and Motus One for a little while now including a successful test day in our Cupra last season so it’s great that we are able to get him onboard to fill our last seat for this season. Will is a great guy and has vast experience in motorsport both on and off the track which will really help accelerate his development in BTCC.

“Commercially this deal just makes sense for both parties. We both know each other well, the team know Will and vice-versa and coming into the season late, we wanted to find a driver that already has a relationship with both our staff and partners to build for the long-term.



“Some of the biggest names in motorsport are already working with Will including David Brabham, who mentors him in racing, so adding their knowledge and experience to our programme is a massive positive for everyone involved.”



