LATIN AMERICAN DIRECTORS’ ASSOCIATION IDIRECTORES JOINS THE DCRO INSTITUTE AS AN AFFILIATE PARTNER
The partnership includes the launch of the world's first Spanish-language introduction to risk governance course for board members
We share the purpose of being part of the transformation of organizational governance and this is what inspired us for this joint work: a course on risk governance for Spanish-speaking directors.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute is pleased to announce that iDirectores, an association of board directors serving Latin American organizations, has joined the DCRO Institute as an Affiliate Partner. The goal of this relationship is to foster the development of best governance practices, especially around the positive governance of risk-taking, among its Latinoamerican members.
— Maria Alejandra Gutiérrez, Chief Executive Officer of iDirectores
The DCRO Institute is a global collaborative of board members and c-level executives that offers a comprehensive library of on-demand courses, study programs, director development tools, networking, and sharing of best practices to foster better risk governance at organizations of all types. Affiliate Partners of the DCRO Institute bring our standard programs, as well as custom programs using our materials, to their clients. They also help the DCRO Institute to identify and disseminate local best practices to its global audience.
As an example, iDirectores and The DCRO Institute recently partnered to develop an introductory program on risk governance for Spanish-speaking board members and executives called, Introducción a la Gobernanza Estratégica de Riesgos. This is the first comprehensive Spanish-language program in the positive governance of risk-taking available globally.
“We deeply appreciate the commitment of iDirectores to supporting our mission and want to recognize their extraordinary effort in creating Introducción a la Gobernanza Estratégica de Riesgos,” said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. “Their Affiliate Partnership with us will open a window of opportunity to their members and Spanish-speaking directors and executives worldwide,” he continued.
“With the DCRO Institute, we share the purpose of being part of the transformation of organizational governance and this is what inspired us for this first joint work: a course on risk governance for Spanish-speaking directors,” said Maria Alejandra Gutiérrez, Chief Executive Officer of iDirectores. “This is the first joint achievement with a great partner. We will continue to build high-impact solutions for managers and celebrate being part of this Affiliate Program,” she continued.
Among the programs offered by the DCRO Institute are its flagship course, The Board Members’ Course on Risk®, which is taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance. The program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents, and graduates of the program are awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®. Holders of the Certificate in Risk Governance® are leading in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
The DCRO Institute also offers the Qualified Risk Director® professional designation. This prestigious designation recognizes the distinguished ability to link corporate strategy to the positive governance of risk-taking. Permission to use the designation is granted to experienced senior executives and board members from diverse industries, experiences, and geographies who have completed a comprehensive evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated across their business experience, risk management and risk governance acumen, their demonstrated personal leadership, and educational background. Candidates must demonstrate breadth and depth across all four to gain permission to use the designation.
The DCRO Institute’s entire course library is vast and comprehensive. To learn more about our courses, please visit https://courses.dcroi.org or www.dcroi.org to learn more about our suite of programs.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
About iDirectores – iDirectores (www.idirectores.com) is a modern collaboration system where knowledge is built and distributed to help improve management decisions. In this digital community, we believe that the evolution of directors contributes to the development of Latin America.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
