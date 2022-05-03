NGS Automation Market Worth $940.2 Million by 2029— Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

NGS Automation Market By Product (Platform, Consumables), Sequencing Type (Whole Genome, Exome, Targeted), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical, Academic) - Global Forecast to 2029

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, ‘ NGS Automation Market By Product (Platform, Consumables), Sequencing Type (Whole Genome, Exome, Targeted), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical, Academic) - Global Forecast to 2029', published by Meticulous Research®, the NGS automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to reach $940.2 million by 2029.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) includes processes such as sample pre-processing, library preparation, sequencing, and bioinformatics. The library preparation step is critical in NGS workflow; however, it is still time-consuming and repetitive despite ongoing technical advancements in high-throughput sequencing. The library preparation step has numerous repetitive steps that require small volumes to be pipetted with high precision. This process makes it highly prone to manual errors, compromising the entire NGS process. The automation of library preparation can increase efficiency, generate more consistent results, and increase lab efficiency. NGS automation also helps maintain turnaround times and increase sample throughput.

The main factors driving the NGS automation market are the increasing demand for automation in NGS workflow, the rising incidences of cancer, and the increasing R&D investments and healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, the increasing applications of next-generation sequencing and the rising number of collaborations between companies to develop library preparation protocols are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for this market.

However, the high cost of automation workstations is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a notable extent. In addition, factors such as regulatory & standardization concerns in diagnostic testing and the requirement of high-skilled personnel for operating automation software are the major challenges to the growth of this market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the NGS Automation Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of new COVID-19 variants has highlighted the importance of next-generation sequencing in identifying and keeping track of the SARS-COV-2 virus mutations. Since 2020, various COVID-19 variants have been identified using next-generation sequencing. Companies have been actively collaborating to support the demand for accurate and widespread testing. For instance, in August 2020, Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.) collaborated with Fry Laboratories, LLC (U.S.) and BioID Genomics, Inc. (U.S.) for developing a rapid NGS diagnostics technology for the detection of COVID-19. Through this collaboration, Beckman Coulter shared its expertise in automation and integrated it with Fry Laboratories’ NGS library preparation technologies.

The threat of new COVID-19 variants stills persists, and scientists are striving to identify different emerging variants. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) plays a vital role in tracking the development and spread of new variants of the SARS-COV-2 virus as it provides precision at the nucleotide level.

The development of rapid, highly-automated NGS research tools has had a significant impact on monitoring the evolution of the SARS-COV-2 virus. NGS is a powerful DNA sequencing tool that can analyze an entire genome and detect emerging virus variants. NGS is expected to play an important role in epidemiological research to distinguish between COVID-19, influenza, and other viruses in the coming years. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the NGS industry, thereby boosting the demand for NGS automation.

The NGS automation market is segmented based on product, application, sequencing type, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on product, in 2022, the workstation/robotic platform segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the NGS automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing pharmaceutical R&D expenditure and the rising demand for automation of NGS library preparation due to its benefits, such as increased efficiency and the ability to generate consistent and reproducible results.

Based on application, in 2022, the drug discovery segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the NGS automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased use of NGS technologies in drug discovery, the potential of NGS to cut down drug development costs and reduce the duration of drug discoveries. Next-generation sequencing has ushered a new era of gene-based drug development by enabling high-throughput analysis of genotype-phenotype relationships in human populations, boosting the demand for NGS automation.

Based on sequencing type, in 2022, the whole genome sequencing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall NGS automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising need to lower the per-sample cost of whole-genome sequencing by automating the NGS library preparation. Library preparation activities such as DNA extraction, quantification, fragmentation, normalization, purification, and quality control are labor-intensive and slow down the generation of sequencing data; hence there is a rising demand for the adoption of NGS automation solutions.

Based on end user, in 2022, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the NGS automation market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D expenditure, growing adoption of NGS in drug discovery and development, and increased government funding for research activities. Furthermore, the increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in advanced NGS automation systems is one of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, in 2022, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the NGS automation market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America’s major market share is attributed to the high investments in R&D, the rising demand for NGS automation in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, and the increasing government support and investments to enhance the genome sequencing infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest growth rate in the NGS automation market during the forecast period. The high market growth in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the increasing prevalence of various chronic & infectious diseases, increasing government focus on sequencing projects in the region, a large number of patients with gene-associated

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product, application, sequencing type, end user, and geography, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past four years (2019–2022). In recent years, the NGS automation market has witnessed numerous product launches, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions.

The key players profiled in this market study are Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Hamilton Company (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), PRIMADAG SAS (France), BRAND GMBH + CO KG (Germany), Hudson Robotics (U.S.), SPT Labtech (U.K.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland).

Scope of the Report:

NGS Automation Market, by Product

Workstation/Robotic Platform

Reagents & Consumables

NGS Automation Market, by Application

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics Oncology Infectious Diseases Reproductive Health Other Clinical Diagnostics

Other Applications

NGS Automation Market, by Sequencing Type

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Targeted Genome Sequencing

Others

NGS Automation Market, by End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Others End Users

NGS Automation Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

