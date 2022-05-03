Submit Release
On the Latest Pulse Asia Survey: A Call to Active and Silent Supporters

PHILIPPINES, May 3 - Press Release May 3, 2022

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/on-the-latest-pulse-asia-survey-a-call-to-active-and-silent-supporters

Aside from the constant 2% survey results that they've been giving me for the past few months, now it is zero scores in both Visayas and Mindanao. Instead of speculating, it is best for me to just wait for the May 9 election results which is not too long a wait after all.

That being said, I call on all my active and silent supporters and those who truly believe in good, honest governance to go out on May 9 and cast their votes as it is the ultimate show of support that matters to Filipinos of the present and future generations.

