Hontiveros visits hometown Capiz few days before the 2022 elections

PHILIPPINES, May 3 - Press Release May 3, 2022

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday visited her hometown Capiz as part of her campaign for the 2022 elections.

During the town hall meeting in Panit-an, she said that Capiznons are like her extended family as the Hontiveros clan were originally from Panay Island.

"A piece of my heart has always stayed here in Capiz dahil kaming mga Hontiveros, ay mga anak talaga ng Panay. I feel like we are all one extended family. At home po talaga ako dito," she said.

Her late father Ramon Pardo Hontiveros was from Roxas City and her grandfather, Jose, was born in Tangalan.

She then vowed to continue to push for legislation that will uphold the best interest of the Filipino workers, especially the Capiznons, at this crucial time of economic recovery.

