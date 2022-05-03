Global Thrombectomy Devices Market to Generate $2.6 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in a sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle and high occurrence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), peripheral artery disease (PAD), acute myocardial infarction (AMI), and pulmonary embolism (PE) drive the growth of the global thrombectomy devices market. North America contributed the highest share in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. The healthcare systems across the globe were severely hampered during the Covid-19 pandemic, thus impacting the global thrombectomy devices market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Thrombectomy Devices Market generated $1.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $2.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1608



Rise in a sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle and high occurrence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), peripheral artery disease (PAD), acute myocardial infarction (AMI), and pulmonary embolism (PE) drive the growth of the global thrombectomy devices market. In addition, increase in healthcare infrastructure, rise in the geriatric population, surge in demand for minimally-invasive treatments, the growth in competition among key players, and technological advancements & innovations drive the thrombectomy devices market trends. However, lack of skilled professionals and awareness regarding thrombectomy devices and the complicated use of thrombectomy devices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for thrombectomy devices and increase in the number of approval for thrombectomy devices present new opportunities in the new few years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of Covid-19 negatively affected the global thrombectomy device market. The healthcare systems across the globe were severely hampered due to the Covid-19 pandemic and surgical procedures were also affected. This impacted the global thrombectomy device market.

Several clinics and hospitals have been restructured to boost hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with Covid-19. Imposed and prolonged lockdown, due to the Covid-19 outbreak has decreased the number of elective surgeries conducted around the world.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global thrombectomy devices market based on technology, type, utility, application, and region.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1608



Based on technology, the mechanical thrombectomy segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the rheolytic thrombectomy segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on type,the manual devices segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fourths of the global thrombectomy devices market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the automated devices segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia Pacific is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Leading players inthe global thrombectomy devices market discussed in the research includeAngioDynamics, Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson, Boston Scientific Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Penumbra Inc., Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, and Teleflex Incorporated.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Workplace Stress Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomic Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028



Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028



Surrogacy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Digital Diabetes Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Trauma products market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Neurology Devices market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Enteric Softgel Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



C-Reactive Protein Testing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/