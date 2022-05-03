Military Actuators Market to Grow Significantly at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 and 2027- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

MRFR Offering latest Market Research Report with analysis on Military Actuators Market Research Report: Information by Type (Linear and Rotary), System (Mechanical, Electrical, Hydraulic, and Pneumatic), Component (Cylinders, Drives, Manifolds, andServo Valves), Application (Land, Maritime, and Airborne), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America)—Forecast till 2027

Military Actuators Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Military Actuators Market Information by Type, System, Component, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is predicted to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 5.9% during the review timeframe.

Market Scope:

Military and defense applications necessitate a large amount of force in confined locations, as well as more precise control over position, speed, and force. Pressurized liquids, such as hydraulic fluids, are used to power hydraulic actuators. These actuators are tough enough to be used in gun and armored plate placement applications. Actuators are devices that assist in meeting all of the requirements of defense and military applications, and their increased use in these areas would be beneficial to the global market.

Competitive Landscape:

The notable players of the market are

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US)

Triumph Group (US)

Moog, Inc. (US)

Meggitt plc (UK)

Venture Mfg. Co. (US)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US)

Kyntronics (US)

NOOK Industries, INC. (US)

AMETEK, Inc. (US)

Ultra Motion (US)

Elektro-Metall Export GmbH (Germany)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Safran (France)

Arkwin Industries, Inc. (US)

Hunt Valve Company (US)

Market USP:

Market Drivers

Military operations have seen a steady increase in the use of automated technologies over the last decade. To improve military equipment functionality, all three key domains of the military industry—land, sea, and airborne—have been substantially investing in the design and development of advanced automated technologies and implementing automation in their operations. The major manufacturers in the military actuators market have been working closely with the military to produce improved military-grade actuators that take into account the constraints they must overcome as well as potential applications of automated military equipment. Furthermore, the military's use of advanced automated technology can assist the military in dealing with issues relating to military personnel, such as improving safety levels for military personnel on dangerous missions and reducing personnel involvement on the battlefield in the future, thereby saving personnel lives.

Navigation, communications, detection, surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance are just a few of the applications where automated technology is used in military systems. Currently, military automation ranges from remote-controlled unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to fully automated military systems. Because actuators are such an important part of automated systems, demand for military actuators is projected to increase as military automation advances. As a result, the worldwide military actuators market is likely to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period, owing to increasing advancements in military automation.

Terrorist assaults on a global scale, rising security concerns, and political turmoil, combined with the introduction of new military programs, are all driving increasing the deployment rate of military actuators. As technology advances, more high-performance and high-quality items are being used in a variety of military applications.

Market Restraints:

Although technical advances have made it easier for end users to meet the need for actuators in military applications, there are still concerns about operational capabilities and environmental considerations for the various actuators on the market. Each type of military actuator has its own set of benefits and downsides. The main disadvantages of pneumatic actuators are their high noise levels and low efficiency. Hydraulic actuators, on the other hand, have hydraulic fluid leaks and disposal concerns, as well as limited efficiency. Electrical actuators have gained popularity in the military actuators industry over pneumatic and hydraulic actuators in recent years due to their minimal maintenance requirements. Electrical actuators, on the other hand, have limited shock load carrying capabilities. Market expansion has been stifled as a result of these restrictions.

COVID-19 Analysis

The current expectations for worldwide military actuators market growth till 2027, according to MRFR, are likely to be lower than pre-COVID-19 estimations. The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the aviation, defense, and maritime industries all across the world. In the military industry, the need for new aircraft, naval vessels, ground vehicles, and related systems for defense applications is predicted to decline in the coming years as a result of lower tax revenues as a result of lower GDP. The need for military actuators is also projected to fall as a result of this.

Many governments throughout the world are concentrating their efforts on limiting COVID-19 outbreaks in their own countries. As a result, they are increasing their investments in healthcare equipment and vaccine development. As a result, defense spending on new systems is projected to be reduced in the coming years. After the epidemic has passed, defense spending is predicted to progressively rise over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global military actuators market has been divided into two types: linear and rotary.

The market is divided into four categories: mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic.

Regional Insights:

The military actuators market in North America is dominated by two major countries: the United States and Canada. Over time, the US military has been the world's largest military spender. The majority of this military spending went into military modernization and long-term programs, such as modernizing the US nuclear weapons and procuring large-scale armaments.

The APAC market, according to MRFR, would develop at the quickest rate during the forecasted period, owing to rising defense spending in key economies. Due to increased investments in military actuators, key countries like as China, Japan, India, and Australia are driving market expansion in Asia-Pacific. China has long dominated the regional market. This dominance can be attributed to China's military spending, which is second only to the United States in the world.

