PowerUP Releases 2021 Annual Report
The nonprofit PowerUP details the impact it made in the Atlanta metro area in 2021.
I am proud of the work PowerUP accomplished this year. We have an outstanding board, sponsors, and donors, who enabled us to serve nearly 150 students.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerUP, an Atlanta-based program that pairs underserved youth with the structured mentorship of instructors in martial arts programs, recently released its 2021 Annual Report.
“I am proud of the work PowerUP accomplished this year. We have an outstanding board, sponsors, and donors, who enabled us to serve nearly 150 students,” said Connor Cook, PowerUP executive director.
Connor was appointed to the position in September and brings over a decade of fundraising and non-profit experience to the organization.
Other highlights in the report include raising over $540,000 and providing over 2,500 hours of mentorship. PowerUP received 168 student applications from a third of their service area.
In 2022, PowerUP hopes to mentor 300 children in the Atlanta area. “We know that we can increase our staying power and have an even greater impact,” Connor said. “By 2023, we hope to mentor one thousand kids.”
About PowerUP Scholarship Fund, Inc.
PowerUP was founded by Austin Scee and Mike Gandy Auzenne who were matched in the Big Brothers Big Sisters (“BBBS”) program in Atlanta in 1997. Through Austin’s mentorship, Mike went from the projects of Atlanta to Colgate, Wall Street, Harvard Business School (“HBS”) and beyond. In 2016, when Mike graduated from HBS, he and Austin set out to build a mentorship model that could deliver the core elements of the mentorship Mike received through a more scalable model. In early 2017, the pair founded PowerUP.
PowerUP partners with martial arts senseis for their dedication to the education and whole-self development of at-risk youth. PowerUP’s senseis teach core values like self-control, resilience, and respect and are able to effectively mentor 30 to 60 kids with proven results. Martial arts are unique among other sporting activities in that these values are deeply rooted in the training, and culture.
With its highly scalable model, PowerUP has seen over 500% growth in participants over the last three years.
Visit www.powerupscholarship.org for more information.
