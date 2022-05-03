GenieMD and SmartMeter Announce Integration of Cellular-Enabled Medical Devices into Virtual Care Platform
Healthcare Anywhere
Advancing the delivery of care model won’t happen unless we intercept the patient where they are and apply the highest degree of simplicity.”DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenieMD, Inc (“GenieMD”), a provider of a HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based, mobile-first, virtual care platform and SmartMeter, Inc (“SmartMeter”), a leader in cellular connected medical devices to support Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions have engaged in a partnership that integrates the SmartMeter medical devices (ie. the iGlucose®, iBloodPressure®, iPulseOx®, and iScale®) into GenieMD’s virtual care platform. This integration will remove the friction of device connectivity and securely transmit captured vitals.
— Thomas Foley, Chief Growth Officer, GenieMD
“Advancing the delivery of care model won’t happen unless we intercept the patient where they are and apply the highest degree of simplicity.” said Thomas Foley, Chief Growth Officer, “Integrating SmartMeter’s cellular devices makes this a reality.”
GenieMD, recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the Technology Innovation Leader across the North America Virtual Care Industry, provides a complete end-to-end, modular, customizable and scalable virtual care platform, inclusive of Telehealth, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) coupled with clinical services via GenieMD Medical Group. GenieMD collaborates with their client partners to extend care from the providers brick-n-mortar presence to the home with a specific focus on moving the patient from an awareness to wellness.
“Patients and providers demand accuracy and precision in both the quality of the readings and the transmission of the data,” said Casey Pittock, Smart Meter CEO. “The combination of Smart Meter devices running on the secure and reliable4/5G cellular AT&T IoT network and the GenieMD solution will result in delivering the timely information needed to help improve care and facilitate billing for remote patient monitoring services.”
About GenieMD
Based in San Francisco, California, GenieMD, Inc. is an award-winning, global provider of a modular, scalable, and customizable virtual care platform, inclusive of telehealth, remote patient monitoring, remote therapeutic monitoring, and chronic care management. Maximizing the potential of cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence and mobile technologies, GenieMD is transforming health care to provide the best and fastest care to patients when they need it most. GenieMD is Legitscript-approved, having met the highest standards for legality, safety and transparency. For more information visit www.genieMD.com or contact bizdev@genieMD.com
About Smart Meter, LLC
Now serving more than 100,000 patients, Smart Meter is the leading supplier of cellular-enabled virtual care technologies that include the iGlucose, iBloodPressure, iPulseOx, iScale and SmartRPM cloud platform, as well as data, and services. Smart Meter’s remote patient monitoring solutions are recognized as the standard for the RPM industry and are regarded for their high patient retention and satisfaction. The unique combination of reliable health data, patient-friendly devices, and platform integrations enable and enhance RPM, CCM, Employee Wellness, Population Health, and Telehealth programs for more than 300 RPM distribution partners across the United States. For more information, visit SmartMeterRPM.com
Thomas Foley
GenieMD, Inc
+1 201-321-9751
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other