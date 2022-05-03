Natural Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 12.27 Billion By 2030 | The Brainy Insights

The increased internet penetration and the shift in consumer purchasing habits due to the pandemic have driven the growth of online sales.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global natural skincare products market is expected to grow from 6.4 billion in 2021 to USD 12.27 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2022-2030. Increasing public awareness about adverse ill effects of chemical-based skincare products, rising consumer interest in the ingredient list of products, a global shift towards adopting a healthy lifestyle, growing concerns about animal cruelty and environmental sustainability, growth of the online retail market as well as new product innovation & developments, are driving the natural skincare products market; the requirement to reduce the use of chemicals & enhance the processes to preserve the integrity of natural ingredients will provide the essential push for more research & development.

Get a sample PDF of the report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12690

The facial care segment dominated the market, with a market value of around 4.09 billion in 2021.

The product type segment is divided into facial care & body care. The facial care segment dominated the market, with a market value of around 4.09 billion in 2021. Facial care includes cleansers, moisturizers, toners, serums, oils, etc. Face being the most prominent and noticeable part of the body, and increased attention is paid to its appearance and health, driving the demand for this market segment.

The mass segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period.

The type segment is divided into mass & premium. Over the forecast period, the mass segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.9%. Mass products are affordable, natural & effective. The affordable nature of the product is attributed to the segment's growth.

The women segment dominated the market, accounting for around 5.12 billion of global revenue.

The end-user segment is divided into men & women. The women segment dominated the market, accounting for around 5.12 billion global revenue. Women are more concerned about physical appearance, skin health as compared to men, which explains the dominance of this segment in the global natural skincare products market.

The e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2022-30

The distribution channel segment is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, direct selling, pharmacy & drugstores, E-commerce & others. The e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2022-30. The increased internet penetration and the shift in consumer purchasing habits due to the pandemic have driven the growth of online sales of natural skincare products.

Request a Customization on the report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/12690

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market. The natural skincare products market in the Asia Pacific has been expanding rapidly. The natural skincare products market in the Asia Pacific is dominated by China. The rising disposable income of the population, availability of affordable natural skincare products, brand promotions, regular product launches, rising millennial population, and working women, branding & advertisement will contribute to the growth of this region for the natural skincare products market.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of the market include Procter & Gamble, Unilever, L’Oréal, Johnson & Johnson, MamaEarth, The Body Shop, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Botanic Organic, LLC, Bare Essentials, and Amway Corporation among others.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us: