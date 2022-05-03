(Video) Iran’s regime is becoming increasingly incapable of suppressing protests

“Teachers’ voices will not be shut down. It is the dictator that will be shut down,” a teacher shouted during a protest rally in Shiraz on May 1, one of 55 cities across Iran that witnessed demonstrations on International Workers’ Day.

“Teachers’ voices will not be shut down. It is the dictator that will be shut down,” a teacher shouted during a protest rally in Shiraz on May 1, one of 55 cities across Iran that witnessed demonstrations on International Workers’ Day.

From teachers to workers, students to civil servants, retired government employees to petrochemical workers, numerous communities are rising and raising their voices to ask for their most basic rights.

From teachers to workers, students to civil servants, retired government employees to petrochemical workers, numerous communities are rising and raising their voices to ask for their most basic rights.

On Sunday, the teachers were chanting, “Raisi you illiterate, the teachers’ movement is ready for an uprising,” referring to regime president Ebrahim Raisi, who is regularly mocked by Iranians for his low academic pedigree.

On Sunday, the teachers were chanting, “Raisi you illiterate, the teachers’ movement is ready for an uprising,” referring to regime president Ebrahim Raisi, who is regularly mocked by Iranians for his low academic pedigree.

After trying all legal channels, workers have realized that the only way to obtain their rights is to raise their voices in protest. And by extension, they have come to know that as long as the mullahs are in power, they will not obtain their rights.

After trying all legal channels, workers have realized that the only way to obtain their rights is to raise their voices in protest. And by extension, they have come to know that as long as the mullahs are in power, they will not obtain their rights.

This is a recurring theme across different communities. It is known to all Iranians that the mullahs’ regime’s priority is to spend the country’s wealth on terrorism, ballistic missiles, nuclear weapons, surveillance, and repression.

This is a recurring theme across different communities. It is known to all Iranians that the mullahs’ regime’s priority is to spend the country’s wealth on terrorism, ballistic missiles, nuclear weapons, surveillance, and repression.

Slogans included “Imprisoned teachers must be freed” and “tyrants don’t belong to Iran,” the latter being a clear call for regime change.

The chant, a reference to the Iranian people’s desire for the overthrow of the tyrannical regime, was quickly picked up and repeated by other teachers and people who had attended the rally.”
— MEK
PARIS, FRANCE, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK), reported that “Teachers’ voices will not be shut down. It is the dictator that will be shut down,” a teacher shouted during a protest rally in Shiraz on May 1, one of 55 cities across Iran that witnessed demonstrations on International Workers’ Day.

The chant, a reference to the Iranian people’s desire for the overthrow of the tyrannical regime, was quickly picked up and repeated by other teachers and people who had attended the rally.

Iran’s regime is faced with an increasingly restive population and protests that are expanding to all segments of society and walks of life.

From teachers to workers, students to civil servants, retired government employees to petrochemical workers, numerous communities are rising and raising their voices to reclaim their most basic rights.

Protests usually begin with economic demands: unpaid wages, salaries that aren’t enough to cover the most basic needs, poor working conditions, lack of job security and healthcare, uncertain contract status, poor legislative support, unkept promises by the government and parliament.

But they quickly turn political in nature, with demands for the release of jailed activists and slogans against regime leaders.

On Sunday, the teachers were chanting, “Raisi you illiterate, the teachers’ movement is ready for an uprising,” referring to regime president Ebrahim Raisi, who is regularly mocked by Iranians for his low academic pedigree.

Other slogans included “Imprisoned teachers must be freed” and “tyrants don’t belong to Iran,” the latter being a clear call for regime change.

It is worth noting that the teachers held their protest rallies despite a growing wave of repressive measures by the Iranian regime.

On the eve of International Worker’s Day, security forces arrested more than 70 teachers and activists to intimidate the public and prevent teachers from joining rallies.

On the day of the rallies, dozens of other teachers were arrested. But the teachers held their ground firm and continued to voice their demands, which they have been reiterating in several rounds of nationwide protests in the past year.

In tandem with the protests by teachers, other communities have been holding similar protests.

Last week, workers of the oil and gas industry held strikes and protests in several cities. Like the teachers, they have been reiterating their demands repeatedly.

Last year, they held a month-long strike, demanding better work conditions, salary raises reflecting their extremely difficult working conditions, and the dismissal of contractors that steal their money.

Regime officials responded to their demands with unkept promises, threats of dismissal from work, and arrests of activists. A year later, with economic conditions even worse than before, the workers are back in the streets to reclaim their rights.

This is a recurring theme across different communities. It is known to all Iranians that the mullahs’ regime’s priority is to spend the country’s wealth on terrorism, ballistic missiles, nuclear weapons, surveillance, and repression.

After trying all legal channels, workers have realized that the only way to obtain their rights is to raise their voices in protest.

And by extension, they have come to know that as long as the mullahs are in power, they will not obtain their rights.

With the country’s economy declining by the day and the regime doing nothing to improve the livelihoods of the people, tens of millions of Iranians have sunk below the poverty line, to the point that they no longer have anything to lose.

And they have come to know that as long as the mullahs are in power, their lives won’t get any better. This is why they are coming to the streets every day, and even the regime’s suppressive measures are not succeeding in quieting them.

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
6 61 65 32 31
email us here

On Sunday security forces attacked protesting teachers In several cities, the heavy presence of security forces prevented any gathering of teachers and workers.

You just read:

(Video) Iran’s regime is becoming increasingly incapable of suppressing protests

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
6 61 65 32 31
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
(Video) Iran’s regime is becoming increasingly incapable of suppressing protests
IRAN: Demonstrations of Teachers and Pensioners in 21 Provinces on International Workers’ Day
(Video) Noury’s trial marks a milestone for Iran’s Justice Movement
View All Stories From This Author