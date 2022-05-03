(Video) Iran’s regime is becoming increasingly incapable of suppressing protests
“Teachers’ voices will not be shut down. It is the dictator that will be shut down,” a teacher shouted during a protest rally in Shiraz on May 1, one of 55 cities across Iran that witnessed demonstrations on International Workers’ Day.
Iran’s regime is faced with an increasingly restive population and protests that are expanding to all segments of society and walks of life.
From teachers to workers, students to civil servants, retired government employees to petrochemical workers, numerous communities are rising and raising their voices to reclaim their most basic rights.
Protests usually begin with economic demands: unpaid wages, salaries that aren’t enough to cover the most basic needs, poor working conditions, lack of job security and healthcare, uncertain contract status, poor legislative support, unkept promises by the government and parliament.
But they quickly turn political in nature, with demands for the release of jailed activists and slogans against regime leaders.
It is worth noting that the teachers held their protest rallies despite a growing wave of repressive measures by the Iranian regime.
On the eve of International Worker’s Day, security forces arrested more than 70 teachers and activists to intimidate the public and prevent teachers from joining rallies.
On the day of the rallies, dozens of other teachers were arrested. But the teachers held their ground firm and continued to voice their demands, which they have been reiterating in several rounds of nationwide protests in the past year.
In tandem with the protests by teachers, other communities have been holding similar protests.
Last week, workers of the oil and gas industry held strikes and protests in several cities. Like the teachers, they have been reiterating their demands repeatedly.
Last year, they held a month-long strike, demanding better work conditions, salary raises reflecting their extremely difficult working conditions, and the dismissal of contractors that steal their money.
Regime officials responded to their demands with unkept promises, threats of dismissal from work, and arrests of activists. A year later, with economic conditions even worse than before, the workers are back in the streets to reclaim their rights.
This is a recurring theme across different communities. It is known to all Iranians that the mullahs’ regime’s priority is to spend the country’s wealth on terrorism, ballistic missiles, nuclear weapons, surveillance, and repression.
With the country’s economy declining by the day and the regime doing nothing to improve the livelihoods of the people, tens of millions of Iranians have sunk below the poverty line, to the point that they no longer have anything to lose.
And they have come to know that as long as the mullahs are in power, their lives won’t get any better. This is why they are coming to the streets every day, and even the regime’s suppressive measures are not succeeding in quieting them.
On Sunday security forces attacked protesting teachers In several cities, the heavy presence of security forces prevented any gathering of teachers and workers.