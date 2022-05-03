Single-Ply Roofing Market Revenue Share Analysis, Market Growth Forecast, 2019–2030

Reports And Data

Rising demand for eco-friendly roofing and benefits associated with single-ply roofing are key factors driving market revenue growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to latest report by Reports and Data, the global Single-Ply Roofing Market size is expected to reach USD 6,405.49 Million in 2030 and register a CAGR of 6.38% over the forecast period. Single-ply roofing consists of flexible sheets of compounded plastic-derived material that are used to cover and protect flat and low-sloped buildings. These prefabricated membranes are manufactured in a factory under strict quality control requirements and can be attached in a variety of methods. In last few years, single-ply roofing has displaced older materials, such as tarpaper, as go-to roofing material for commercial roofing contractors. Properly installed, single-ply roofing systems offer an advantage over traditional materials due to their strength, flexibility, and high durability.

One of the biggest changes that have happened in construction sector during green movement include building materials. Sustainably sourced materials that can last a long time or are recyclable take priority now. Countries globally have been focusing on shifting towards greener building materials. Single-ply roofing system involves use of membranes which are highly resistant to Ultraviolet (UV) and ozone. Furthermore, since these materials are durable, they are sustainable in nature. Installation method for these systems is also eco-friendly. For instance, ballasted systems are one of the most sustainable and environmentally friendly commercial roof systems since no fasteners or bonding adhesives are used in a ballasted system’s field. Thus, no volatile organic compounds are emitted into the atmosphere.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1181

Major companies in the market report include GAF Materials LLC, Owens Corning, Kingspan Group, PLC, Johns Manville, Carlisle SynTec Systems, Baker Roofing Company, Duro-Last, Inc., and Sika AG.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Thermoplastic segment is expected to register relatively faster revenue at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. Thermoplastic membranes are used to include a layer of reinforcement that can provide more stability and strength to roofing. These materials provide a flexible solution to structural movement and thermal shock. Economic costs together with wide-scale benefits make thermoplastic membranes highly preferable among residential and commercial roofing contractors.

Fully-adhered systems are expected to grow significantly in coming years. These systems are suitable for most applications mainly where improved aesthetics, appearance, and complex geometry are essential design factors. It can be used in roofs with a little slope. Mounting plates are used to anchor roof insulation to the roof deck and then single-ply roofing is bonded directly to the insulation.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a relatively faster revenue at a CAGR of 6.47% throughout the forecast period. With growing construction industry and rising demand for lightweight and faster construction techniques in countries such as China, India, and South Korea, demand for these roofing membranes is increasing in the region.

Browse Complete Report “Single-Ply Roofing Market” @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/single-ply-roofing-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the single-ply roofing market based on membrane type, installation method, end-use, and region:

Membrane Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Square Meter; 2019-2030)

Thermoplastic

TPO

PVC

Others

Thermoset

EPDM

CSPE

Neoprene

Others

Installation Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Square Meter; 2019-2030)

Ballasted System

Mechanically Attached System

Fully Adhered System

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Square Meter; 2019-2030)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1181

Market Overview:

Growing popularity of building information modelling, increasing use of advanced building materials, and development of construction robotics are key trends disrupting the construction and manufacturing industry and are expected to contribute to revenue growth of the Single-Ply Roofing market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient buildings has led to development of intelligent building solutions that provide optimum environment to residents by improving ventilation, reducing energy consumption, and improving overall efficiency of the buildings. Rapid urbanization across the globe has led to development of robust and advanced commercial buildings and with increasing construction activities globally, demand for raw materials and innovations in substantially increasing. Rapid rise in smart, connected cities and growing trend of green construction are some other factors expected to drive market revenue growth going ahead.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available according to the requirement of the clients. For further query or information regarding this report, please get in touch with us and team will ensure your doubts are cleared.

Browse Our Related Reports:

Breathable Membranes Market Analysis - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/09/17/2095542/0/en/Breathable-Membranes-Market-To-Reach-USD-3-107-8-Million-By-2027-Reports-and-Data.html

Forestry Equipment Market Outlook - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/10/28/2116220/0/en/Forestry-Equipment-Market-To-Reach-USD-13-94-Billion-By-2027-Reports-and-Data.html

Air Quality Monitoring System Market Demand - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/03/18/2195559/0/en/Air-Quality-Monitoring-System-Market-Size-Worth-6-8-Billion-By-2028-CAGR-of-7-0-Reports-And-Data.html

Fiberglass Flooring Market Growth -https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/01/19/2160998/0/en/Fiberglass-Flooring-Market-to-be-Valued-at-USD-1-17-Billion-by-2027-Global-Analysis-Statistics-Revenue-Demand-and-Trend-Analysis-Research-Report-by-Reports-and-Data.html

Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market Trend- https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/01/19/2160221/0/en/Prestressed-Concrete-PC-Wire-and-Strand-Market-to-Accrue-USD-260-8-Million-by-2027-High-Demand-in-Infrastructure-Real-Estate-Sectors-will-Drive-the-Industry-Growth-says-Reports-and.html

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



