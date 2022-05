Celebrities Shined in Statement Platinum Jewelry Designs at the Met Gala

Bold Necklaces and Earrings, Cocktail Rings, and Stackable Bracelets are Popular Trends on the Red Carpet

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hollywood’s most famous names sparkled in unique platinum jewelry designs at the 2022 Met Gala celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". Platinum, the naturally white setting that truly enhances the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, perfectly complemented the edgy couture gowns, stylish makeup and hairstyles, and even the custom mens’ suits.The most noticeable platinum jewelry trends were bold necklaces and earrings, cocktail rings on multiple fingers, and stackable bracelets. Celebrities including Billie Eilish, Hailey Bieber, Maude Apatow, and Daisy Edgar-Jones wore statement platinum designs that were sophisticated yet contemporary.Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Kwiat, Fred Leighton, Tiffany & Co., Cartier, De Beers, Jacob & Co., and Bayco chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum.The following stars selected platinum jewelry to celebrate their fashionable evening:Billie Eilish in jewelry by Fred Leighton set in platinum• Early 20th century diamond swag brooch, set in platinum• C1900 old European cut diamond riviere, set in platinum and gold• C1900 diamond fringe necklace, set in platinum• C1910’s round diamond pendant earrings, set in platinum and gold• A collection of vintage diamond stackable bands, set in platinum• Early 20th century 5 stone old mine diamond ring, set in platinum• Early 20th century filigree twin ring with old European cut diamonds, set in platinum• Early 20th century bypass ring with 4 carats of old European cut and baguette diamonds, set in platinum• Early 20th century filigree ring with 4 carats of old European cut diamonds, set in platinum• Early 20th century orange-brown diamond ring, set in platinum• Early 20th century light purplish pink sapphire and diamond ring, set in platinumHailey Bieber in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum• Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum• Bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum• Tiffany Victorialine bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum• Tiffany Victoriatennis bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum• Tiffany Victoriacluster tennis bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (x3)• Tiffany Victoriamixed cluster bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum• Ring with diamonds, set in platinumMaude Apatow in jewelry by Cartier set in platinum• Cartier Essential Lines High Jewelry necklace with diamonds, set in platinum• Cartier High Jewelry earrings with diamonds, set in platinumKacey Musgraves in jewelry by De Beers set in platinum• Classic round brilliant diamond studs (4.04 carats), set in platinum• Volute ring with diamonds (6.80 carats), set in platinumDaisy Edgar-Jones in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum• Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum• Tiffany Victoriamixed cluster bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum• Tiffany Victorialine bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum• Tiffany Solesteheart-shaped halo engagement ring with a diamond band, set in platinum• Ring with a diamond (over 7 carats) and additional diamonds, set in platinumEmma Corrin in jewelry by Cartier set in platinum• Vintage Cartier earrings (London 1934) with diamonds, set in platinum• Vintage Cartier Cliquet pin (New York 1928) with diamonds, set in platinum• Vintage Pocket Watch (Paris 1914) with onyx, set in platinum• Cartier High Jewelry ring with emerald, onyx, and diamonds, set in platinum• Cartier High Jewelry ring with diamonds, set in platinumKaia Gerber in jewelry by Kwiat set in platinum• Oval rose cut diamond cluster ring, set in platinumJoe Jonas in jewelry by Fred Leighton set in platinum• Fred Leighton C1920’s onyx and diamond necklace, set in platinumSarah Jessica Parker in jewelry by Fred Leighton set in platinum• Round diamond ring (11 carats) Signed Fred Leighton, set in platinum• Fred Leighton Early 20th century pink sapphire and diamond ring, by Cartier, set in platinum• Fred Leighton Early 20th century marquise diamond ring, set in platinum• Fred Leighton Early 20th century onyx and diamond ring, set in platinumEmma Chamberlain in jewelry by Cartier set in platinum• Vintage Cartier tiara (Paris 1911) with diamonds, set in platinum• Cartier High Jewelry earrings with diamonds, set in platinum• Cartier 1895 earrings with diamonds, set in platinum• Vintage Cartier necklace (Paris 1928) with diamonds, set in platinum• Étincelle de Cartier wedding band with diamonds, set in platinum (x2)Phoebe Bridgers in jewelry by Cartier set in platinum• Vintage Cartier earrings (London 1944) with diamonds, set in platinum• Vintage Cartier bracelet (Paris 1937) with diamonds, set in platinumKerry Washington in jewelry by Jacob & Co. set in platinum• Necklace by Jacob & Co. set in platinum• Earrings by Jacob & Co. set in platinumGabrielle Union in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum• Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum• Tiffany Victoriadiamond vine bracelet, set in platinum• Tiffany Victoriacluster tennis bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum• Ring with a diamond (over 5 carats) and additional diamonds, set in platinum• Tiffany VictoriaBand ring with diamonds, set in platinum• Tiffany Victoriadiamond Vine bypass ring, set in platinumDwayne Wayde in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum• Tiffany VictoriaMixed Cluster necklace with diamonds, set in platinumAbout Platinum JewelryPlatinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.