MSM WELCOMES NEW CTO, ANAND FADTE

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M Square Media (MSM) is proud to welcome and install into its high-caliber set of executives, its new Chief Technology Officer Anand Fadte. Anand will take an important role in the company’s global expansion through building and strengthening its technological infrastructure in the international education sector.

Anand’s role as MSM CTO will see him take charge of technological resources, and maintaining and resolving all technical-related issues. Anand will also oversee the development of technical initiatives that propel MSM into achieving its business goals. He will be working closely with the Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Laul in terms of formulating a set of strategies with set timelines for evaluation, development, and deployment of all technical services. Anand and his team are expected to contribute to the positioning of MSM as a competitive player in the international education sector.

“I am proud to welcome Anand to the MSM family. His impressive background and expertise in technology will certainly be helpful in increasing the organization’s competitive advantage, while supervising system infrastructure to ensure functionality and efficiency,” says Sanjay.

Anand holds multiple degrees: a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, a Masters in Business Administration, Computer Science and Mathematics, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Applied Statistics, Post Graduate Program in Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). He is currently pursuing a Doctorate degree in AI and ML in a Swiss University.

“As CTO, I look forward to creating an enduring impact for the organization, stakeholders and partners through innovation and breaking new grounds in technology for the education sector,” notes Anand.

The new CTO lives an active lifestyle, with badminton as his sport of interest. He lives by the mantra of “keeping things simple” and believes in maximizing the resources one already has at this disposal. Anand considers himself to be a “seeker” and looks forward to both sharing and learning in his new position of leadership with MSM.