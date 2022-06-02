Bristol Virginia Utilities Awards Major Inflow & Infiltration Assessment Project to Electro Scan Inc.

Downtown Bristol straddles Virginia and Tennessee where Bristol Virginia Authority manages the sewers of the Bristol and selected areas of Washington County, transporting to Tennessee for treatment.

Bristol Virginia Utilities (BVU) headquarters located at 15022 Lee Highway, Bristol, Virginia, 24202.

With Legacy Acoustic and CCTV Cameras missing 80-100% of infiltration, Electro Scan's pinpoint location accuracy and ability to measure sources of infiltration in Gallons per Minute represents a breakthrough in pipeline condition assessment.

Pinpoint leak detection allows 3/8" (1cm) locational accuracy with each defect expressed in Gallons per Minute or Liters per Second.