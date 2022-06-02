Bristol Virginia Utilities Awards Major Inflow & Infiltration Assessment Project to Electro Scan Inc.
Downtown Bristol straddles Virginia and Tennessee where Bristol Virginia Authority manages the sewers of the Bristol and selected areas of Washington County, transporting to Tennessee for treatment.
Bristol Virginia Utilities (BVU) headquarters located at 15022 Lee Highway, Bristol, Virginia, 24202.
With Legacy Acoustic and CCTV Cameras missing 80-100% of infiltration, Electro Scan's pinpoint location accuracy and ability to measure sources of infiltration in Gallons per Minute represents a breakthrough in pipeline condition assessment.
Pinpoint leak detection allows 3/8" (1cm) locational accuracy with each defect expressed in Gallons per Minute or Liters per Second.
I&I Project Will Help Prioritize Repair & Replacement Decisions In Accordance with US EPA Consent Decree That Requires Completion By 2026
Electro Scan Inc. will provide turnkey services, including project management, pipe scanning, jet truck operation, and update the BVU's Geographic Information System.
"We look forward to seeing where our pipes need repair and full line replacement," stated Philip King, PE, MBA, BVU Manager, Water, Wastewater, and GIS.
Results will be provided to BVU's consulting engineer, The Lane Group.
Aging and broken sewer mains and manholes have plagued BVU’s wastewater system operations for decades. Yet, prioritization of proactive repairs using legacy approaches for sewer pipe inspection have been elusive.
Originally considering the use of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras to inspect their network, the inability for high-resolution cameras to determine whether cracks go through pipe walls, if pipe joints are watertight, or service connections are leak-free, led BVU to seek out more accurate & reliable technologies to correctly pinpoint & prioritize repairs, rehabilitation, and replacements.
"CCTV cameras were once the preferred method used to identify needed repairs," stated Chuck Hansen, CEO Electro Scan Inc.
"Many believed that the majority of I&I resulted from customer connections; however, cities were simply using the wrong tool to assess full-length sewer mains for water tightness," continued Hansen.
The project for BVU will initial start with a 99,000 linear foot assessment, with an option to increase total assessment to 150,000LF, or 28 miles of sewer main.
On December 11, 2018, BVU executed a consent decree with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) regarding upgrades to its sewer system.
Under this decree, BVU agreed to address inflow and infiltration issues regarding the sewer system by either repairing or replacing sewer lines.
These projects are to be completed by August 2026 with an estimated cost of over $32 million.
Wastewater is then transported to the Joint Sewerage System (JSS) in Bluff City in Sullivan County, Tennessee, for treatment. The JSS is a jointly owned system between BVU and the City of Bristol, Tennessee.
After treatment, the treated water is discharged into Boone Lake under a discharge permit issued by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
The work is to begin mid June 2022 and end in July 2022.
Once complete Electro Scan will then begin a project with Loudon County, VA performing SSES work.
ABOUT BRISTOL VIRGINIA UTILITIES
Established as an independent political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia, BVU provides electricity, water, and wastewater services to areas of Southwest Virginia. Headquartered in Washington County, Virginia, BVU serves more than 16,300 homes and businesses across a 125-square mile area. Customers span regions that include the City of Bristol, Virginia; Washington County, Virginia; Scott County, Virginia, and Sullivan County, Tennessee.
ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN
Electro Scan Inc., is a leading supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment products and services for the water & wastewater pipeline market, developing proprietary pipe condition assessment equipment and delivering field services, and cloud-based applications that automatically locate, measure, and report leaks typically not found by legacy inspection methods. The company’s products find leaks that have gone unseen and unheard for years, and in some cases, present since a pipe’s original installation. Entirely self-funded, the company is a leading provider of CleanTech solutions providing needed Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) asset stewardship.
