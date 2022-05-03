TGTE WELCOMES TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY RESOLUTION FOR RELIEF TO THE EELAM TAMILS
"Thank the Chief Minister of Tamilnadu, M.K. Stalin for his leading role in taking this initiative"
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)* has welcomed the Resolution passed unanimously by the Tamilnadu State Legislative Assembly to provide for relief material to the people of Tamil Eelam in the midst of the economic crisis in the island of Sri Lanka. The Special Resolution had been moved by the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Mr. M.K. Stalin, to provide for direct despatch of essential articles and lifesaving drugs from Tamilnadu to the island country.
The Chief Minister while speaking on the Special Resolution, declared that the Government of Tamilnadu was willing to help the Tamils of Sri Lanka on humanitarian basis. It wanted to despatch food and essential goods from Tamilnadu to the Tamils of Sri Lanka. The State government had written to the Union Government seeking its permission to help the Sri Lankan Tamils, but had yet to receive a clear reply. The CM asserted that his Government was ready to help not only the Tamils, but the Sinhalese of Sri Lanka, too.
All parties represented in the Assembly including the AIADMK, the main opposition, offered their views in support of the Resolution, which was declared by the Speaker of the Assembly.as adopted by voice vote.
The TGTE has welcomed with gratitude the unanimous Resolution and thanked the Chief Minister of Tamilnadu, M.K. Stalin for his leading role in taking this initiative.
The Prime Minister of the TGTE, Mr. V. Rudrakumaran, in an earlier letter to the Chief Minister of Tamilnadu, had urged him to strengthen this initiative by sending forthwith on behalf of the Government of Tamilnadu a fact-finding team to the nation of the Tamils of Eelam to ascertain the real situation there. He had also expressed to the Chief Minister the willingness of the TGTE to contribute to the endeavour of sending help direct to Eelam Tamil people through a Direct Aid Mechanism.
*ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 135 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
BACKGROUND
Tamils in the island of Sri Lanka faced repeated mass killings in 1958, 1977, and 1983 and the mass killings in 2009 prompted UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to appoint a Panel of Experts to report on the scale of the killings.
According to UN internal review report on Sri Lanka, over 70 thousand Tamils were killed in six months in early 2009 and Tamil women were sexually assaulted and raped by the Sri Lankan Security forces.
International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) in February 2017 handed over details to UN of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as “sex slaves”. Also, According to UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office report on April 2013, there are over 90 thousand Tamil war widows in Sri Lanka.
Thousands of Tamils disappeared, including babies and children. UN Working Group on Enforced Disappearances stated in 2020 that the second highest number of enforced disappearance cases in the world is from Sri Lanka.
According to this UN report, the killings and other abuses that took place amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Independent experts believe that there are elements of these abuses that constitute an act of genocide.
Members of the Sri Lankan security forces are almost exclusively from the Sinhalese community and the victims are all from the Tamil community.
Tamils overwhelmingly voted in a Parliamentary election in 1977 to establish an independent and sovereign country called Tamil Eelam. This Parliamentary election was conducted by the Sri Lankan Government.
