Sens. Carper, Coons join in a bipartisan letter to President Biden urging for Administration to Expedite Solar Tariff Investigation Decision

DELAWARE, May 2 - WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons (both D-Del.) today joined Senators Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) in a bipartisan letter urging President Joe Biden to expedite the administration’s investigation into solar panels and cells imported from Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Cambodia and requesting a meeting to discuss this issue.

The solar industry employs over 230,000 American workers, including more than 400 Delawareans. According to a new report issued by the Solar Energy Industries Association, 70 percent of U.S. companies say at least half of their solar workforce is at risk as a result of this investigation. This investigation , may expand harmful, job-killing tariffs on solar imports, raising costs on consumers. It has already caused widespread cancellations and delays in the U.S. solar industry.

“Initiation of this investigation is already causing massive disruption in the solar industry, and it will severely harm American solar businesses and workers and increase costs for American families as long as it continues,” wrote the Senators. “We strongly urge your administration to swiftly review the case and make an expedited preliminary determination. Such a determination should carefully consider the significant policy ramifications and reject the petitioner’s request for retroactivity.”

“Already, as a result of Commerce’s decision to initiate this investigation, industry surveys indicate that 83% of U.S. solar companies report being notified of canceled or delayed panel supply. Without a reliable and cost-effective source of panels, existing and proposed solar projects could come to a halt,” the Senators’ letter continued. “Left unaddressed, cutting off this supply of panels and cells also could cause the loss of more than 100,000 American jobs, including approximately 18,000 manufacturing jobs.”

In addition to Senators Carper, Coons, Rosen, Heinrich, and Sinema this letter was also signed by Tom Tillis (R-N.C.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Sheldon Whitehouse (D- R.I.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Angus King (I-Maine), Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii), John W. Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Christopher Murphy (D-Conn.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.)

Full text of the bill can be found here.

