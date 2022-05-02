WellSpring Home Health Releases Guide on Pediatric Home Care
WellSpring Home health has released a guide on what pediatric home care is and how that can benefit a family. If a child is disabled and may be facing a prolonged stay at a hospital, home care can be the better option.
Parents can choose pediatric home care since it helps maintain a balanced life for them and their child. They can rest assured that their child is being adequately taken care of in the comfort of their own home.
Many parents may choose to receive home care to offer a peaceful life for their children where they won’t need to worry about frequent doctor’s visits and miss out on significant life events. The kids can be a part of any family event while still getting the care they need. It also helps parents who need to run errands or have full-time jobs.
Pediatric home care includes medical and non-medical services. Parents can choose whichever best fits their situation and their child's needs. Non-medical services can consist of:
• Meal preparation
• Feeding assistance
• Housekeeping
• Running errands
• Mobility
• Transportation
• Bowel and bladder care
• Bathing, showering, or grooming
Medical staff is also available to meet medical attention needs from the comfort of the child’s home. The child can benefit from several various medical staff, including:
• Skilled or registered nurse
• Physical therapist
• Speech therapist
• Occupational therapist
• Home health aide or certified nurse assistant (CNA)
• Medical social worker
Choosing pediatric home care allows families to benefit from a better-balanced life. It also allows the child to connect with regular staff where they’ll build deeper connections and trust their caregivers. They won’t need to worry about receiving care and can rest assured that they’re in a relaxed environment.
WellSpring Home Health is a fully licensed and certified home care agency in Tacoma, Washington. The agency also serves the communities of Wasilla and Anchorage, Alaska. It offers both unskilled home care services and skilled nursing.
Interested parties can learn more about WellSpring Home Health and inquire about home care services by visiting their website.
Joyce Ibanga
WellSpring Home Health
