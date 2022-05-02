AG’s Office Reaches Resolution With Danvers Public School District in Response to Hate and Bias Incidents 

BOSTON — Following an extensive investigation into serious incidents of discriminatory bullying, harassment, and other misconduct by players on the Danvers High School varsity hockey team, Attorney General Maura Healey today announced a resolution with the Danvers Public School District (DPSD) in which the District has agreed to take significant steps to improve its ability to prevent, investigate, and address hate and bias incidents, particularly in its athletics program.

According to the AG’s Office, DPSD failed to properly respond to several years of bullying and harassment in violation of the state’s Anti-Bullying Law, Student Antidiscrimination Act, and Fair Educational Practices Act. Players on the hockey team engaged in hazing rituals that involved racist, homophobic, and physically and sexually abusive behavior, which were part of a toxic team culture that developed and persisted because the varsity hockey coach failed to properly supervise the team.

“Racism, homophobia, and bigotry of any kind have no place in our locker rooms, rinks, or playing fields – we need to create a safe and supportive environment for our students to grow and learn,” said AG Healey. “With today’s resolution, the Danvers Public School District has committed to making needed changes to improve the culture in its schools and athletics program, protect students’ rights, and ensure that incidents of hate and bias are never overlooked again.”

“This agreement places schools districts on notice that they have a responsibility to respond to bias incidents and take prompt action when hate infiltrates school programs, especially athletics,” said Robert Trestan, Anti-Defamation League New England Regional Director. “We welcome Danvers’ acceptance of responsibility and commitment to change which represents a path forward for the entire community.”

“We are grateful that the AG’s Office proactively investigated this case and negotiated an appropriate resolution,” said Natalie Bowers, President of the North Shore NAACP. “We now hope the entire town of Danvers – the school, police department, town hall and individual community members – all take to heart their individual responsibility within it. If we all do our part and sincerely engage in the work, we will ensure Danvers is a place where our youth can sow fond childhood memories instead of receiving scars from trauma. This alone is worth the work.”

According to the AG’s investigation, DPSD struggled to manage certain aspects of overlapping investigations into the hockey team, creating clear challenges with varying results. DPSD did not appear to have initiated appropriate disciplinary proceedings for several students identified as having allegedly engaged in bias-related behavior or consider whether sexual and racist misconduct identified during its investigations may have created a hostile environment for some players.

The AG’s Office also expressed concern for DPSD’s response to the “virulently racist, homophobic, antisemitic, and misogynistic” comments and images posted to the hockey teams’ group texts. DPSD decided not to significantly discipline players who posted discriminatory and biased comments after concluding that the texts constituted private, off-campus speech. According to the AG’s Office, however, schools have the authority – and frequently an obligation – to respond to even ostensibly private speech that involves, encourages, or fosters an environment that results in bullying or harassment, or otherwise interferes with students’ rights at school.

The AG’s Office also concluded that DPSD could have improved its communications with the school community concerning the incidents on the hockey team in order to build trust and maintain an open, supportive, and inclusive educational environment.

Separately, the AG’s Office made recommendations to the town of Danvers and the Danvers Police Department based on its investigation. Consistent with these recommendations, the Danvers Police Department has committed to reassign former Varsity Hockey Coach Steve Baldassare to a position in which he will no longer supervise or have any role in the Danvers School Resource Officer Program. DPSD has also already taken important steps in response to the incidents involving the hockey team, including disciplinary action against several students involved, and increased training for students, athletes, coaches, and administrators.

The AG’s Office recognizes that additional work can and must be done to prevent and address hate and bias. Under the terms of the AG’s resolution, DPSD voluntarily agrees to the following:

Policies and procedures : DPSD will review its existing policies and procedures and make any amendments, or adopt any additional policies and procedures, necessary to effectively prohibit and address harassment, bullying, and biased misconduct consistent with the AG’s Guidance on Schools Legal Obligations to Prevent and Address Hate and Bias Incidents .

Training : DPSD will provide administrators, teachers, coaches, and staff with sufficient training and support to permit them to effectively implement the policies approved by the AG’s Office.

Student programming : DPSD will provide all students with programming sufficient to develop the skills, knowledge, and strategies needed to prevent and respond to bullying, harassment, and biased misconduct. DPSD will provide DHS student athletes with additional programming addressing issues specific to hate and bias in sports.

Notification : DPSD will notify the AG’s Office when it becomes aware of any incident of discriminatory bullying, harassment, or other biased misconduct involving a DHS student.

The investigation was led by AG Healey’s Civil Rights Division. DPSD has cooperated fully and voluntarily agreed to implement this resolution. For more details on the resolution, click here.

###