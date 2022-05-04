Burch Procedure for Stress Urinary Incontinence Should Be the Preferred Approach

Vigna Law Group focuses on the neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia.

I don’t understand the logic of using a mid-urethral sling at the time of a concomitant open or laparoscopic procedure as a Burch procedure should be the preferred surgical procedure...” — Greg Vigna, M.D., J.D.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Because midurethral slings have recently become under scrutiny, it may return as a first-line treatment procedure. Both open and laparoscopic Burch colposuspension should therefore nowadays be provided in fellowship programs worldwide," states Nikolas Veit-Rubin, MD.

Dr. Vigna, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, practicing physician, and Certified Life Care Planner states, “The proven safety and efficacy of the Burch has stood the test of time at the same time the life-altering neurological pain syndromes caused by the arms of polypropylene mid-urethral slings has become described in the 2020 Joint Position Statement on the Management of Mesh-Related Complications for the FPMRS Specialist.”

Dr. Vigna continues, “To date Boston Scientific, Ethicon, and Coloplast have not warned of the risk of pudendal and obturator neuralgia in a properly positioned transobturator sling and has not warned of the risk of ilioinguinal neuralgia and pudendal neuralgia in a properly positioned retropubic sling. To date Boston Scientific, Ethicon, and Coloplast have not warned that these diagnoses may occur acutely after implantation or years later and that the mechanism of injury is nerve entrapment.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “Clearly the 2019 position statement by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence in England (NICE) supports my law firm’s position that there is a basis of physician malpractice for merely selecting a full-length transobturator sling or mini-sling that inserts into the obturator internus muscle as NICE’s position is ‘Do not offer a transobturator approach unless there are specific clinical circumstances in which a retropubic sling approach should be avoided’ and ‘Do not use… single-incision sub-urethral short mesh sling insertion except as part of a clinical trial’.

Dr. Vigna concludes, “I don’t understand the logic of using a mid-urethral sling at the time of a concomitant open or laparoscopic procedure as a Burch procedure should be the preferred surgical procedure in this scenario because adding the risks of dissection and the sutures for the Burch are small compared to risks of long-term complications caused by mid-urethral polypropylene slings.”

The Vigna Law Group targets the below transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings that cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia:

Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

Coloplast: Aris, Altis

The Vigna Law Group targets the below retropubic slings that cause ilioinguinal neuralgia, pudendal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome:

Ethicon: TVT, TVT-Exact

Boston Scientific: Advantage Fit, Lynx

Coloplast: Supris

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC, lawyer, and with Martin Baughman, PLLC, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, focuses on the neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia,

