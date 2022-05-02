Submit Release
Governor Abbott Proclaims 2022 Small Business Week In Texas

May 2, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today invited all Texans to celebrate the important role small businesses play in job creation in communities throughout the state as he issued a proclamation officially designating May 2–6, 2022 as Small Business Week in Texas.

"An amazing 99.8% of businesses in the Lone Star State are small businesses, and they drive our state's booming economy," said Governor Abbott. "Already home to three million small businesses that employ nearly half of the Texas workforce, our state is focused on developing an environment where entrepreneurs have the freedom to aspire, grow, and prosper. Men and women willing to take a risk, to dig deep into their own pockets and stake their future on an idea, have long written the story of Texas. That pioneering spirit still fuels our shared prosperity today. As we celebrate 2022 Small Business Week in Texas, I look forward to continue working with small businesses and communities in every region of the state to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed. When small businesses succeed in Texas, all Texans succeed.”

The Governor's Office of Small Business Assistance in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism serves as a focal point in the state for start-ups and small businesses of all sizes in urban, suburban, and rural communities, offering a variety of services for Texas entrepreneurs looking to start, strengthen, and grow their business in the state, including:

WATCH: Governor Abbott's Message During 2022 Small Business Week In Texas.

