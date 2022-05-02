Submit Release
Voting System Certification Hearing Held on April 14-15, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: May 2, 2022 Contact: Foster Cronyn, Deputy Secretary of State Phone: (208) 332-2821

Boise, Idaho — Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney held a certification hearing for ES&S EVS 6.2.0.0 on April 14-15, 2022.

EVS 6.2.0.0 includes modifications to the currently certified EVS 5.2.4.0. The upgrades have been certified by the Elections Assistance Commission, through SLI Compliance. Pursuant to Idaho Code §34-2409, the Idaho Secretary of State must certify voting systems before they can be used in Idaho.

Due to restrictions on travel and other considerations, the hearing was facilitated through Microsoft Teams. The meeting has been recorded and posted to the Idaho Secretary of State website along with a form for public comment at the link below:

https://sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/voting-system-certification/

Secretary Denney invites any citizen interested in the certification to review the recording, noting the importance of public comment and feedback when examining elections systems responsible for counting our votes. Public comments will be accepted until 5:00 pm on May 10, 2022.

ABOUT LAWERENCE DENNEY

Lawerence Denney has served the people of Idaho since 1990. His public service began as a representative in District 13 and, following redistricting, then became a representative in District 9 until 2014. During this time, Denney served two terms as Majority Leader and three terms as Speaker of the House before successfully running for state office as Idaho’s Secretary of State. He is currently in his second term as Secretary of State.

