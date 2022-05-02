New Student to Join Board of Ed.

The State Board of Education is excited to announce the addition of Donalda Brantley as new student Board member, and east-side student representative. Donalda is a current sophomore at John R. Rogers High School in Spokane. Her first meeting as a Board member will be in July, when she will be officially appointed. (Photograph: Donalda and her Miniature Doberman Pinscher, Brownie).

"Student voice is invaluable to us as a Board," said Chair Bill Kallappa. "Donalda's interview moved the selection committee. Her experience as a student leader, athlete, and her volunteer work with Spokane's tribal youth employment program speak to her dedication to community. We're ecstatic that she will join the Board and lend her voice and vote."

This past session, student Board members were given voting authority on the State Board by the Governor and Legislature (SB 5497).

The State Board currently has two student members, a junior and a senior (one from eastern Washington and one from western Washington). The Association of Washington Student Leaders (AWSL) hosts the application, does recruitment, and with a committee of students, nominates the State Board student representative (and the Board approves).

More About Donalda

Donalda is an AVID student and is a leader on her cross-country team, as well as track & field and basketball. Beyond running and sports, Donalda is passionate about reading, music, fashion, and spending time with her friends and family. In the summer, she is active in Spokane's tribal youth employment program and works with her father in his lawn-care business.

When asked about being chosen for the Board position, Donalda said "I’m so blessed to be selected and beyond excited to start working with everyone on the Board. It feels great to be given a voice in not only my own education, but for my fellow classmates and those in this community. I know many students of my background and of different backgrounds often feel overlooked, but I hope to use my voice to make sure all students are heard and have a true impact on their education. I will focus on making a better learning environment for all students regardless of their financial, cultural or social standings. I hope to bring a greater future for us all."