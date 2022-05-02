Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - April 6, 2022

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly.

On April 6, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles:

H.628, An act relating to amending a birth certificate to reflect gender identity

H.722, An act relating to reapportioning the final representative districts of the House of Representatives and the senatorial districts of the Senate

When signing H.628, Governor Scott issued the following statement:

“This bill takes an important step forward towards building a more equitable Vermont. Working to make our state more welcoming and inclusive for all must be a priority, and this is another important step towards that goal. I want to thank the legislators, advocates, and members of my Administration for working together to advance this bipartisan initiative and I’m happy to sign it into law.”

