Austin Water Selects Electro Scan for Innovative Inflow & Infiltration Project

Electro Scan Inc. has been awarded a contract with the City of Austin Water, Texas, for 20,000 LF project to evaluate known areas of high infiltration where sources have not been found using legacy inspection methods.

Electro Scan provides a full range of products to assess sewers from 3" to 72" diameter pipes, including force mains.

Mackenzie App and John Murdock set up for the day in Austin, Texas.

Using a simple electric current, Electro Scan is able to locate every location where water is able to leak from a pipe and measure the size of the hole or orifice to determine severity in either Gallons per Minute or Liters per Second.