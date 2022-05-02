NDDoH launches Knowtify, a health resource blog

The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) is introducing a new informative blog on its website called Knowtify, offering a variety of fresh, verified health content aimed at informing North Dakotans of what they need to know, in an enjoyable way.

Written articles, video segments, audio interviews and infographics fill the new site, which can be found at knowtify.health.nd.gov. New content will be added regularly, keeping residents up to date on relevant information including COVID-19, health and wellness, immunization, safety, seasonal topics, nutrition, fitness, medical education, and more. Content for Knowtify is created by members of the NDDoH and other trusted health professionals whose information has been verified by NDDoH. The site is a source of credible information and tips from the fields of science, medicine, public health and academia.

“The NDDoH has very active social media sites and excellent resources on its website. The Knowtify blog brings this information together in one place, sortable by topic,” said NDDoH Chief Communications Officer, Marie Moe. “Content is developed and curated for North Dakotans and the Knowtify blog brings this important health information together in one place.”

Knowtify will also serve as an archive for people to access digital media originally shared on NDDoH’s social media channels, accommodating residents who do not regularly visit social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube. A language translation tool, located in the top-right corner of the website, offers users the opportunity for site visitors to view information in Arabic, English, Kurdish (Bahdini), Nepali, Somali, Latin American Spanish and Simplified Chinese.

In addition to the blog site, the NDDoH has introduced a statewide radio spot to build awareness, share relevant health tidbits and raise awareness of the Knowtify blog. Titled “A Minute for your Health,” the audio segments feature NDDoH subject matter experts and guests speaking on timely public health topics. All radio clips can also be listened to on the Knowtify blog.

“In a time where it can sometimes be difficult for people to know what is true when they are online, the Knowtify blog provides a trusted source of content that has been verified by public health professionals,” said Moe.