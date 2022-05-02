Model Home Accents celebrates 10 years of success.

Model Home Accents Sacramento, CA is a full-service design firm that specializes in providing the finest of ‘NEW’ model home style furnishings and accessories

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intro: Model Home Accents (MHA) Sacramento, CA (xx May 2021)is a full-service design firm that specializes in providing the finest of ‘NEW’ model home style furnishings and accessories to builders, developers, and homeowners throughout Northern California. This year, MHA is celebrating its 10th anniversary – a milestone that would not have been possible without the continued support of its clients and partners.

Over the past decade, MHA has furnished more than 1000 model homes with its signature style, which has helped to set the stage for some of the most successful residential developments in Northern California. From single-family homes to high-end multi-unit complexes, MHA has left its mark on the homes and hearts of its customers.

From conceptual design to product development, Model Home Accents experts blend their compassion, expertise, and guidance with customers' style to offer new model home furnishings to their customers making furnishing a home easy, fun, and affordable.

Model Home Accents' showroom is more than just a place to display furniture; it offers an amazing homely feeling the moment a customer steps in. With helpful consultants and friendly sales staff, one will have an enjoyable shopping experience.

Model Home Accents is the most affordable option to shop model home style decor, lighting, and furnishings for living, sleeping dining, and outdoor spaces. They also offer ‘free’ design services besides unmatched quality, superb furniture selections, and unrivaled customer service.

From contemporary to traditional, rustic to modern, no job is too big or too small for the talented team at Model Home Accents. MHAs designers take pride in working closely with clients to create unique spaces that reflect their personal styles. Thanks to our clients' continued support, we plan to continue serving the needs of the new home market for many years to come.

MHA has remained dedicated to its core values of quality, service, and affordability. Thanks to this steadfast commitment, the company has seen continued success. In honor of their 10 year anniversary, MHA is offering a special promotion on all furniture and accessories. Contact them today to learn more!

Model Home Accents

Website: www.modelhomeaccents.com

Address: 20 Main Ave Suite 1, Sacramento, CA 95838