EnviroMix Names David Lauer New Chief Executive Officer

CHARLESTON, SC, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnviroMix announced today that David Lauer, P.E. has been appointed the new chief executive officer of the Company. Lauer succeeds Ted Jenkins, who served as CEO of EnviroMix since 2008, successfully leading the Company through more than a decade of intense technology and product development, resulting in industry-leading solutions such as BioMix® Compressed Gas Mixing, as well as the Company’s 2020 sale to GEF Capital Partners, a leading sustainability-focused private equity firm.

Lauer initially joined EnviroMix as vice president of marketing and business development in 2014 and was promoted to president earlier this year. He is an accomplished sales manager with more than 30 years of technical experience in the water and wastewater industry, having held a variety of roles for brands such as Envirex, Sanitaire, and Aquarius Technologies. He received his B.S. in environmental engineering from Michigan Technological University, earned his MBA from Marquette University, and is a registered professional engineer in the State of Wisconsin.

“Dave was the natural choice to be the next CEO of EnviroMix. He has consistently shown the leadership qualities and drive for results which will serve the Company well for years to come,” said Jim McGivern, chairman of the Board. “His in-depth knowledge of our customers and products will ensure the continued focus on service, excellence, and innovation that have become synonymous with EnviroMix.”

“Ted did an outstanding job of recruiting and developing a strong management team during his tenure leading EnviroMix,” noted Stuart Barkoff, a managing partner at GEF Capital Partners. “We are excited to have Ted continue to serve as a member of the Board along with Jim and the GEF Capital team to continue to oversee the rapid scaling of the Company’s business. We are equally pleased that we have been able to promote Dave to chief executive officer. Dave is an ideal leader for EnviroMix’s next stage of growth. His industry expertise and customer focus will allow EnviroMix to continue expanding and innovating the ways it serves the water and wastewater treatment market with energy-efficient mixing and process solutions.”



About EnviroMix: Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, EnviroMix designs and manufactures treatment systems for municipalities and industrial facilities to dramatically reduce energy costs and help meet nutrient removal limits. Utilizing patented and proprietary technology, EnviroMix provides complete mixing systems, process controls, and energy management solutions to enhance plant performance in the water and wastewater markets. Visit www.enviro-mix.com for additional information.

About GEF Capital Partners: GEF Capital Partners is a global private equity firm that that was established in March 2018 following a collaborative spinout from Global Environment Fund, an early pioneer in global sustainability and environmental investing. With offices in the United States, India and Brazil, and investments spanning the clean energy, energy efficiency, waste, water and resource efficiency sectors, GEF Capital invests in companies that have developed solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change and pollution. By partnering with management teams that operate in high-growth markets, GEF Capital brings a value-added approach to its investments to grow leading companies and ensure a more sustainable future. More is available at www.gefcapital.com.