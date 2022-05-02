Roof Repair Specialist Impact Roofing & Construction Keeps Evans GA Homes In Top Form

/EIN News/ -- Columbia, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia, Georgia -

Evans, GA based Impact Roofing & Construction is pleased to share that their team can see to all their community’s roof repair needs. Roof repairs are currently a vital service given that many suppliers around the country are finding it difficult to deliver materials at regular capacity. As such, they encourage homeowners to have roof problems repaired promptly instead of running the risk of requiring a full roof replacement.

Due to numerous reasons, the materials needed for all kinds of construction are becoming harder to come by. Supply chains are being disrupted all over the world, and Georgia is similarly experiencing major difficulties in this regard. As materials become harder to procure, this generally means that they will also become more expensive. This is why the company advises every homeowner to get in touch as soon as they notice their roof may need repairs. The longer they wait, the greater the likelihood of the roof needing more extensive (and costly) repairs since it may need more materials to fix.

Fortunately, homeowners in Evans and the surrounding areas can rely on Impact Roofing & Construction to carry out repairs at a moment’s notice — and with an emphasis on helping customers keep costs down. The company understands that many are having to deal with reduced budgets in recent times, so their team takes every opportunity to help their community save money wherever possible. Notably, they clarify that this will have no effect on the quality of their work. Local homeowners have come to expect nothing but top-notch construction from the team at Impact, and they intend to maintain this reputation rigorously as time goes on.

Customers like Ron D. already have many positive comments to share about the company. In their 5-Star review, shared on the company’s Google profile, they say that, “Impact Roofing & Construction are the most professional company I have dealt with in my entire life. The project manager and the roofing crew of six were on the spot this morning at 07:30 AM. Brought all the equipment that they needed, and the material was delivered on time. These guys stayed with it until completion and did not slow down. I was so impressed with the quality of work and how each one of the roofing crew knew his part, they worked great together and got the job done with very little help from the project manager, who would also pitch in as needed. I cannot say enough when it comes to Impact Roofing & Construction, except thanks for a very professional job. A company I would recommend to anyone. A real pleasure working with you folks, a big thank you!”

As the review says, the company believes in getting every project done no matter what it takes. In some cases, this may mean working with the customer to make sure they get everything they want — exactly the way they want it. In others, even the management team will join construction efforts if unforeseen events cause a project to fall behind. This is helped by the fact that Impact Roofing & Construction is led by veterans in the industry. Since their experience touches on roofing as well as the intricacies of running a business, they are able to maintain a high standard of productivity, and this advantage is directly passed on to their customers.

This is confirmed in another review by Brenda B. Their review says, “From the beginning of the project until the time it was finished, the people at Impact were professional, honest and friendly. We knocked down a wall, added a window and patio doors, and a roof for the patio. It took several weeks to complete the work. Everyone was on-time and eager to please. We are more than pleased with the work.”

Impact Roofing & Construction guarantees that their team will see to all their customers’ roofing needs once contacted. While the company is currently attempting to carry out repairs where applicable, they acknowledge that larger roofing projects (such as replacements) will sometimes be unavoidable. Should that be the case, their customers can expect the company to offer the same great standard of service.

Currently, the team may be reached via phone or email. Will Neuhaus of Impact Roofing & Construction is on hand to respond to any customer inquiries.

