A New Software Application Will be Launched in 2023 to Build a Unique Community for Single Parents All Over the World
ATANA designed to help single parents connect and support them to take expert opinions from child healthcare professionals.
Atana offers help to you as many experts are always available to listen to others’ worries and provide them with the best advice to solve their problems.”USA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GENIUS ES LLC, a reputed company in the United States is pleased to announce its new software application, ATANA which will be launched in 2023. The company affirms that any single parent or couple who is interested in connecting and garnering support from parents with similar experiences and struggles in respect to raising their children can solely trust this artificially intelligent software application to connect single parents, provide life-changing advice from professionals, and help raise happy kids with confidence.
— Dr. Ershad Sharifahmadian
The sole purpose of ATANA is to create a reputable platform to serve as a one-stop parenting guide. The application is said to cater to couples but lays emphasis on single parents as it poses more challenges to raise a child alone.
“You’ll be able to tap into a community that can teach you how to manage your finances so that you can build a sustainable future for your kids, how to deal with your emotional challenges, how to improve your self-esteem and confidence, and even how to discipline your kids appropriately.”
ATANA is designed by a team of professional scientists and experts who are competent and equipped with a wide array of knowledge, to connect parents with child healthcare professionals so they can receive remarkable advice as regards any problem faced by parents. It insists that it operates with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence that has the capacity to connect single parents all over the world.
“Being a single parent is hard work. You’ve got twice the responsibilities, twice the chores, twice the stress, and twice the pride and unconditional love of raising a happy, healthy kid. As rewarding as solo parenting is, it can get a little lonely too. Atana offers help to you as many experts are always available to listen to others’ worries and provide them with the best advice to solve their problems. In addition, single parents can share their stories, experiences, and issues. Atana could help them relax by making new connections and finding like-minded people.”
Dr. Ershad Sharifahmadian, the team lead, is an Artificial Intelligence expert, has a Ph.D. in electrical and computer engineering, and has been awarded by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the United States Department of Defense, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the National Science Foundation (NSF) and more. His passion for innovative technology and genuine human connection fueled the birth of ATANA. He has more than two decades of experience in leading projects that seamlessly combine artificial intelligence, deep learning, machine learning, and telemedicine, to create unconventional products like ATANA. He is also said to have collaborated with top-tier corporations like Google and IBM.
Anyone interested in connecting and joining a community of single parents which promises to serve as a support system and provide healthcare consulting and psychotherapy support should anticipate this great product which will be launched in 2023.
